Aces and Ales to Open at The Bend This Year

Las Vegas-based gastropub Aces & Ales has announced that it will open a new brewery and restaurant—the brand’s third outpost—at The Bend , the highly-anticipated development headed to southwest Las Vegas.

“We hope Las Vegas locals and visitors alike will enjoy the wonderful atmosphere, cuisine, and good cheer (and beer!) of our signature Aces and Ales experience that we plan to bring to The Bend,” said Aces & Ales co-founder Keri Kelli .

The location at The Bend will be the first-ever brewery for Aces & Ales, which first opened in 2009 and which currently has locations at 2801 N Tenaya Way and at 3740 S Nellis Blvd . The brewery location will open in 8,700 square feet of space, seating 275 in a family-friendly atmosphere, housing a ten-barrel brewery and serving up “craft cuisine” from its kitchen. It will also feature private event space and two dog-friendly outdoor patios.

The drink list will include the high-quality craft beer selection already familiar to Aces & Ales regulars, along with a selection of craft cocktails made with small batch spirits and a collection of wines from California and Italy .

“The kitchen will feature seasonally inspired items, with a focus on cuisine that not only pairs well with the vast selection of beers but incorporates them in the recipes,” read press materials from the brand. “Ingredients will be sourced from as many local producers as possible, assuring the peak of freshness and supporting those businesses that are committed to the stewardship of their land and long-lasting productivity of our seas.”

Aces & Ales is working toward an opening at The Bend in Summer 2023.

Rendering: Official

