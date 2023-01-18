Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Related
Jaguars will pick 24th overall in the first round of 2023 NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have will pick 24th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Though the team was assigned the 25th overall pick in all other rounds, due to the Miami Dolphins forfeiting its 2023 first-round and 2024 third-round picks, the team will essentially move up one spot as a result.
Giants draw unfortunate comparison after Eagles loss
Did the New York Giants really belong in the playoffs? They had their critics. But the win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round seemed to at least dispel the notion that New York didn’t belong. Then came the second round and if those doubts were assuaged after the win against the Vikings, they Read more... The post Giants draw unfortunate comparison after Eagles loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Beyond the Byline: Toma back on the job at Super Bowl LVII
WILKES-BARRE — As he has been for the last 57 years, Edwardsville native George “The Sod God” Toma will be heading the grounds crew at the Super Bowl. Toma will turn 94 on Feb. 2, and although he said he has slowed down a little, this Nitty Gritty Dirt Man will be at Super Bowl LXII on Feb. 12, and the field will look spectacular.
We were robbed of the Patrick Mahomes story we wanted. We got a better one instead
Patrick Mahomes delivered an all-time gutsy drive. The Chiefs can’t waste it now.
LeBron James calls out Jalen Hurts 'haters' on social media
In Saturday night's divisional-round matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, quarterback Jalen Hurts led an offensive explosion in a 38-7 blowout win. Hurts' performance caught the eye of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who took a second to address the quarterback's haters on social media. James'...
ABC4
Utes blow past Washington, 86-61
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Branden Carlson scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, Rollie Worster finished a rebound shy of a triple-double and Utah never trailed Saturday night in its 86-61 win over Washington. Carlson had eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Worster had 11 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Marco Anthony won the battle with […]
Comments / 0