Read full article on original website
Related
wxhc.com
Finance & Administration Committee Approves Funding for Restoration and Improvements to WWI Memorial in Courthouse Park
During the Cortland County Legislatures Finance & Administration Committee meeting on Tuesday, funds were approved for restoration work and improvements to the World War I Memorial in Courthouse Park. Work has already begun to restore the memorial, but additional funds were needed to be able to complete the project. The...
The community weighs in on the future of Route 13
ITHACA, N.Y. — New York State Route 13, from about the areas of where it intersects with Cascadilla Street to where it crosses Fall Creek near Ithaca High School, is a stretch of highway that makes bikers and pedestrians skittish, drivers frustrated, and draws a rough divide between Cayuga Lake’s waterfront and the Northside and Fall Creek neighborhoods. One of the most trafficked lengths of roadway in the city, it also sees the highest frequency of accidents in Ithaca, according to City officials.
wxhc.com
Cortland County Sheriff; Multiple Correction Officer Openings Available
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office has announced there are multiple positions available for Corrections Officers. Those who need to take a Cortland County Civil Service Exam, the exam fees are currently waived. Job duties for Corrections Officers include enforcement of rules and regulations regarding the custody, security, conduct, discipline,...
wxhc.com
Cortland Sheriff’s Office And Homer Schools Are Reporting Phone Issues
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Homer School District are experiencing phone issues. In a press release this morning from the sheriff’s office, they say that around 9 am they started to receive reports of internet phone issues and outages. If you must contact the office call the dispatch center at 607-753-3311.
NewsChannel 36
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health reported the community spread was low as recently as Thursday but said numbers are likely underreported due to changes in testing protocols and record keeping.
wxhc.com
Test Your Home for Radon! Free Test Kits from Cortland County
In this week’s edition of Meet Cortland County, X101’s Matt Brooks sat down with Liz Nichols, Public Health Educator with the Cortland County Health Department. The topic this week: Radon. How does it get into homes? What can happen if you’re exposed? How do you get your free test kit from Cortland County? All this more answered in this week’s edition.
WETM
Elmira Police Interim Chief appointment on hold after disagreement
The official appointment of Elmira PD Interim Chief Kristen Thorne is on hold after a disagreement in the city council. Elmira Police Interim Chief appointment on hold after …. The official appointment of Elmira PD Interim Chief Kristen Thorne is on hold after a disagreement in the city council. Tips...
The 2023 race for Onondaga County executive has begun. Who’s getting in?
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has decided to seek a second full term in office, and he’s already stockpiling campaign cash for the November election. The Republican kicked off his reelection campaign with fundraising events over the past two weeks, including one that attracted more than 200 supporters to the Destiny Embassy Suites Hotel in Syracuse.
wxhc.com
Cortland JCPenny Now Last in Central NY; Oswego Location to Close
Once a great in Central New York, JCPenny is closing its second to last location in the Central New York area. The company has recently announced that the Oswego location will close their doors by May of this year. The last remaining location for CNY will be in Cortlandville on...
Massachusetts company plans 45-acre solar farm in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Another energy company is proposing a 45-acre solar farm on rural land in Horseheads, with the proposal going before the Chemung County Planning Board next week. ClearPath Energy—a company headquartered near Boston, Mass.—is proposing to build a 45-acre solar farm on a 102-acre lot at 251-267 Breesport Road in Horseheads. According […]
Veggies in slimy water: 2 restaurants fail inspections; 31 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jan. 1 to 7:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Oneonta resident arrested for assaulting man with barbell
An Otsego County man has been arrested and charged with first degree assault following an incident at Job Corps in Oneonta.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter
Several people were arrested and charged in Tioga County for various infractions. An Apalachin man was arrested and charged after an investigation into a disturbance. Jarred Tucker was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree. Melissa R. Humphrey of Barton was arrested after an investigation into a physical disturbance....
wxhc.com
Major Fire Burns Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Cortland
A major fire erupted at Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Route 281 in Cortland early Friday morning. Around 3am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to the dealership to heavy smoke and flames coming from the auto repair area, located in the rear of the building. The volume of the fire forced firefighters to fight the fire from only the outside of the building.
localsyr.com
Onon. Co. Sheriff and B’Ville Police Chief over death in Baldwinsville
(WSYR-TV) — You can watch live, at 12 p.m., Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley and Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck hold a press conference at the Baldwinsville Police Department. The press conference is regarding a death investigation in the Village of Baldwinsville today, January 20.
WKTV
Sheriff: Man charged after accidentally putting cocaine in security bin at Oneida County Office Building
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a Utica man was arrested on Thursday after he accidentally put cocaine into a bin at the Oneida County Office Building security checkpoint. According to Maciol, 50-year-old Nickie Woods put his property in a bin at the checkpoint, which included...
14850.com
Former school aide, recreation director charged with disseminating indecent materials to minors starts jail term
Austin J. Kuczek, arrested last March after State Police say an investigation revealed he “sent inappropriate images to juveniles under the age of 17,” began a six-month term of incarceration in the Tompkins County Jail and a five-year term of probation on Tuesday. At the time of his...
Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep suffers extensive damage
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Happening now in Cortland, authorities are investigating a fire. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department tell WHCU the Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership experienced extensive damage. No one was injured. Authorities tell us Route 281 and Luker Road are now back open.
Comments / 0