Lexington, KY

Lexington police arrest suspect in shooting that caused serious injury nearly 3 years ago

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Lexington police have arrested a shooting suspect who had been at-large for nearly three years, according to court documents.

William Bruce Cayson, 26, was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday on two counts of assault and two counts of wanton endangerment. He’d been named the suspect of a shooting that left someone critically injured on April 6, 2020, according to court documents.

On April 6, 2020, police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive where they found a shooting victim lying on the ground. Court documents say the victim was shot in the back and was listed in critical condition after the shooting.

Before being transported to a hospital, the victim told police the shooter was Cayson, according to court documents. The victim later identified Cayson as the suspect after being shown a photo of him at the hospital.

The victim also told police Cayson pistol-whipped him near the scene of the shooting about two hours prior. The victim suffered a severe cut to the lip and mouth from that earlier assault, according to court documents.

Police publicly identified Cayson as a suspect the next day on April 7, 2020.

Cayson was being held on a $15,000 bond on one of the assault charges and a $10,000 bond on one of the wanton endangerment charges, according to jail records.

