Man attempts to break into deli with a hammer

CORTLANDT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A suspect connected to an attempted burglary at the Zio’s Italian Deli on January 13 has been arrested. State Police say that Jose L. Erazo, 41, attempted to force entry into the deli with a hammer but was unsuccessful.

Erazo also vandalized a security camera. Erazo faces charges for Attempted Burglary and Criminal Mischief and was arraigned before the town of Cortlandt Court. He was remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail.

