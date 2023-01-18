ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 6 individuals wanted on felony warrants

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 6 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old Black male, born June 3, 1983. He is 5’ 09” tall and weighs 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. SMITH has a prior arrest for murder.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 19, 2023

Charges: HS 11364(A), 11370.1(A), PC 25400(A)(1), 25400(C )(5), 25400 (C )(6) Suspect: CLELAND, CASEY (OMA, 37, ARRESTED) (a) A person is guilty of carrying a concealed firearm when the person does any of the following: (2) Carries concealed upon the person any pistol, revolver, or other firearm capable of being concealed upon the person.
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Update to earlier double fatal collision; carjacking suspect arrested

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and the CHP released more information on this morning’s collision that killed two women in South Sacramento. According to authorities, a man tried to carjack a victim but the victim was able to fight him off. The suspect then was successful in stealing another car at knifepoint. The suspect then fled in the car and ran a red light striking a Nissan Leaf with the two women inside. The impact of the collision killed the two women. A Sheriff’s Deputy was nearby and arrived on the scene and witnessed the suspect trying to flee the scene by attempting to carjack another person. The suspect was arrested.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Local Merryhill students donate to food bank

ELK GROVE, Calif. (Jan. 19, 2023) – Students at Merryhill Preschool and Merryhill Elementary & Middle School in Elk Grove recently donated more than 1,400 food items to the KCRA 3 Kids Can! Food Drive, an annual campaign that has been helping to feed hungry families in the Sacramento community since 1987.
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

New Developments Meet the Needs of Elk Grove’s Growing Economy

With a population increase of almost 4% since the most recent census in 2020, Elk Grove also has one of the fastest growing economies in the country. This rapid expansion means that new developments including housing, health facilities and recreational services are all needed to meet the needs of residents in the city and surrounding area. A recent groundbreaking ceremony has made way for construction to start on a vital post-acute hospital, while the successful completion of a new casino has created greater economic activity in the region. In addition, work has now begun on a major affordable housing development originally approved last spring, and if a proposal to move Sacramento’s zoo receives backing, even rare and endangered animals could find a new home in Elk Grove.
ELK GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy