New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff’s Department releases information on stabbing at board and care facility
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department has released more information on the stabbing death at a South Sacramento board and care facility. NEWS RELEASE: HOMICIDE ON ORANGE AVENUE (SUSPECT ARRESTED) At approximately 1:51 A.M. on January 20, 2023, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a stabbing at a...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff’s Department investigating stabbing death at South Sacramento board and care home
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred early Friday morning at a board and care home in the South Sacramento area. One male resident was stabbed by another resident. The victim succumbed to their injuries. The incident happened around 2 am in the 6300 block of...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 6 individuals wanted on felony warrants
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 6 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old Black male, born June 3, 1983. He is 5’ 09” tall and weighs 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. SMITH has a prior arrest for murder.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 19, 2023
Charges: HS 11364(A), 11370.1(A), PC 25400(A)(1), 25400(C )(5), 25400 (C )(6) Suspect: CLELAND, CASEY (OMA, 37, ARRESTED) (a) A person is guilty of carrying a concealed firearm when the person does any of the following: (2) Carries concealed upon the person any pistol, revolver, or other firearm capable of being concealed upon the person.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Update to earlier double fatal collision; carjacking suspect arrested
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and the CHP released more information on this morning’s collision that killed two women in South Sacramento. According to authorities, a man tried to carjack a victim but the victim was able to fight him off. The suspect then was successful in stealing another car at knifepoint. The suspect then fled in the car and ran a red light striking a Nissan Leaf with the two women inside. The impact of the collision killed the two women. A Sheriff’s Deputy was nearby and arrived on the scene and witnessed the suspect trying to flee the scene by attempting to carjack another person. The suspect was arrested.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
CHP reports two people were killed in a three-car collision in the south area
The CHP is reporting at two people were killed in a three-car collision this morning on Florin Perkins Road near Florin Road. The roadway is currently closed while the CHP investigates the incident. Pulse Point shows the call came in at around 10:20 am.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
CHP shares photos of flooded cars, warns against driving on flooded roads
Hopefully, the heavy rain and flooding that has hit California since Christmas has passed, but the CHP is warning drivers not to try and drive through flooded roads or drive around roadblocks. Flooded roads hide potential dangers such as large potholes or even sinkholes that could swallow a whole vehicle.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Local Merryhill students donate to food bank
ELK GROVE, Calif. (Jan. 19, 2023) – Students at Merryhill Preschool and Merryhill Elementary & Middle School in Elk Grove recently donated more than 1,400 food items to the KCRA 3 Kids Can! Food Drive, an annual campaign that has been helping to feed hungry families in the Sacramento community since 1987.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
New Developments Meet the Needs of Elk Grove’s Growing Economy
With a population increase of almost 4% since the most recent census in 2020, Elk Grove also has one of the fastest growing economies in the country. This rapid expansion means that new developments including housing, health facilities and recreational services are all needed to meet the needs of residents in the city and surrounding area. A recent groundbreaking ceremony has made way for construction to start on a vital post-acute hospital, while the successful completion of a new casino has created greater economic activity in the region. In addition, work has now begun on a major affordable housing development originally approved last spring, and if a proposal to move Sacramento’s zoo receives backing, even rare and endangered animals could find a new home in Elk Grove.
