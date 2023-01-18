ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Bucks veteran big man Serge Ibaka has been away from the team for over two weeks. On Friday, The Athletic’s insider Shams Charania revealed that the Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran Ibaka a new home before the February 9th trade deadline. Reactions to the news that Serge Ibaka will be on the move were somewhat surprising mixed with wondering if Ibaka expected a different role when he re-signed with Milwaukee in the off-season.
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and Milwaukee Bucks fans can add a new name to the list of rumored targets. As reported by insider Marc Stein (Subscription required), the Bucks have an interest in trading for Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets before the deadline. Stein mentions that the Bucks’ pursuit of Gordon has gone a similar way to how the team went after Nikola Mirotic in 2019 in the sense that they are looking to move four second rounders for him. However, Houston has maintained its firm asking price of a first round pick in any trade for Gordon.
Somewhere, the Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is beginning his morning by throwing on some shades, grabbing a microphone, and bellowing one of his 300 catchphrases into an awaiting microphone – FINALLY! At long last, there is finally a Philadelphia Eagles game to watch, and it will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST on Saturday night. Finally, Jalen Hurts will be on the field and look like, well, Jalen Hurts again.
