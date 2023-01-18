Read full article on original website
3 teams that could trade for Milwaukee Bucks’ big man Serge Ibaka
Milwaukee Bucks veteran big man Serge Ibaka has been away from the team for over two weeks. On Friday, The Athletic’s insider Shams Charania revealed that the Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran Ibaka a new home before the February 9th trade deadline. Reactions to the news that Serge Ibaka will be on the move were somewhat surprising mixed with wondering if Ibaka expected a different role when he re-signed with Milwaukee in the off-season.
Everything to know about Shannon Sharpe incident at Lakers-Grizzlies game
Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies got into it on Friday night. What was going on there?. Did you have “Ja Morant’s dad gets into a shouting match with a celebrity courtside during a Lakers game” on your 2023 bingo card? Go ahead and stamp that square if you did!
Reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks’ reignited trade interest in Eric Gordon
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and Milwaukee Bucks fans can add a new name to the list of rumored targets. As reported by insider Marc Stein (Subscription required), the Bucks have an interest in trading for Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets before the deadline. Stein mentions that the Bucks’ pursuit of Gordon has gone a similar way to how the team went after Nikola Mirotic in 2019 in the sense that they are looking to move four second rounders for him. However, Houston has maintained its firm asking price of a first round pick in any trade for Gordon.
Eagles elevate veteran ahead of Divisional Round game versus Giants
The hour approaches. As the Philadelphia Eagles put a bow on Friday’s workday in preparation for Saturday’s Divisional Round clash versus the hated New York Giants, they also announce that they’re tweaking their roster one more time. According to an official announcement by the team, veteran safety...
Latest Jalen Hurts injury update ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Giants
Somewhere, the Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is beginning his morning by throwing on some shades, grabbing a microphone, and bellowing one of his 300 catchphrases into an awaiting microphone – FINALLY! At long last, there is finally a Philadelphia Eagles game to watch, and it will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST on Saturday night. Finally, Jalen Hurts will be on the field and look like, well, Jalen Hurts again.
