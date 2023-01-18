ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Elderly Portsmouth woman dies following crash in Caroline Co.

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An elderly woman from Portsmouth died following a crash in Caroline County.

According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. on January 13 on the northbound lanes of Route 17 just south of Camden Road.

Officials say 70-year-old Portsmouth resident Edith Mack was driving northbound on Route 17 when she ran off the roadway, overcorrected the car, crossed both lanes, and struck a tree on the left side of the roadway.

State troopers say Mack died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

