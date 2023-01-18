TAKE 5 winning ticket sold at truck stop in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to The New York Lottery , a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 17 TAKE 5 evening drawing in Albany. The ticket worth, $35,841.50 was purchased at Plaza 23 Truck Stop on Chruch Street in Albany.

The winning TAKE 5 numbers for January 17 evening drawing are 10, 16, 23, 29 and 33. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.