Albany, NY

TAKE 5 winning ticket sold at truck stop in Albany

By Jessie House
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to The New York Lottery , a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 17 TAKE 5 evening drawing in Albany. The ticket worth, $35,841.50 was purchased at Plaza 23 Truck Stop on Chruch Street in Albany.

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Mechanicville Stewart’s

The winning TAKE 5 numbers for January 17 evening drawing are 10, 16, 23, 29 and 33. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

