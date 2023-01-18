What is New York’s favorite guilty pleasure movie? Per report

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — Have you ever watched a movie that was so bad, it was almost good? A movie so bad that it was almost entertaining? If so, you’re not alone. Certain “bad movies” have gained a cult following and even spurred movies about them in their own right, such as “The Room” with “The Disaster Artist” starring Seth Rogan and James Franco.

Century Link recently released a report regarding each state’s favorite “bad movie.” To determine if a movie was actually “bad,” they looked at IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes rankings and used google trends to see which “bad” movie was searched the most from state to state.

Century Link’s report found the following “bad movies” to be the most searched-

“Cats” (2019) – 19% Rotten Tomatoes score, 2.8 IMDb score, most searched in eight states

“Crossroads” (2002) – 15% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.5 IMDb score, most searched in six states

“Catwoman” (2004) – 9% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.4 IMDb score, most searched in six states

“365 Days” (2020) – 0% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.3 IMDb score, most searched in six states

“Jack and Jill” (2011) – 3% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.3 IMDb score, most searched in four states

“Slender Man” (2018) – 8% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.2 IMDb score, most searched in four states

“Steel” (1997) – 12% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.2 IMDb score, most searched in four states

“Bratz: The Movie” (2007) – 10% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.0 IMDb score, most searched in three states

“Epic Movie” (2007) – 2% Rotten Tomatoes score, 2.4 IMDb score, most searched in three states

“The Room” (2003) – 26% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.6 IMDb score, most searched in two states

As for New York, Century Link found that the most commonly searched “bad movie” in the state was “Steel.” Louisianna, Connecticut, and Tennessee are the other three states that share in searching “Steel” the most among “bad movies.”

