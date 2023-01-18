ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What is New York’s favorite guilty pleasure movie? Per report

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzVpJ_0kIkmaib00

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — Have you ever watched a movie that was so bad, it was almost good? A movie so bad that it was almost entertaining? If so, you’re not alone. Certain “bad movies” have gained a cult following and even spurred movies about them in their own right, such as “The Room” with “The Disaster Artist” starring Seth Rogan and James Franco.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Century Link recently released a report regarding each state’s favorite “bad movie.” To determine if a movie was actually “bad,” they looked at IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes rankings and used google trends to see which “bad” movie was searched the most from state to state.

Century Link’s report found the following “bad movies” to be the most searched-

“Cats” (2019) – 19% Rotten Tomatoes score, 2.8 IMDb score, most searched in eight states
“Crossroads” (2002) – 15% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.5 IMDb score, most searched in six states
“Catwoman” (2004) – 9% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.4 IMDb score, most searched in six states
“365 Days” (2020) – 0% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.3 IMDb score, most searched in six states
“Jack and Jill” (2011) – 3% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.3 IMDb score, most searched in four states
“Slender Man” (2018) – 8% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.2 IMDb score, most searched in four states
“Steel” (1997) – 12% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.2 IMDb score, most searched in four states
“Bratz: The Movie” (2007) – 10% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.0 IMDb score, most searched in three states
“Epic Movie” (2007) – 2% Rotten Tomatoes score, 2.4 IMDb score, most searched in three states
“The Room” (2003) – 26% Rotten Tomatoes score, 3.6 IMDb score, most searched in two states

SP: Local HS teacher sends inappropriate images to child

As for New York, Century Link found that the most commonly searched “bad movie” in the state was “Steel.” Louisianna, Connecticut, and Tennessee are the other three states that share in searching “Steel” the most among “bad movies.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] What Happened to Millionaire's Row in Manhattan?

What was life like in Manhattan before skyscrapers dominated the skyline? Join as we explore millionaire's row mansions in Manhattan! Join us on a tour of 5th Avenue in New York City, specifically a section of the avenue known as Millionaire's Row. This area was once home to some of the wealthiest families in the United States and was located in midtown Manhattan, near Central Park. While many of the mansions that once stood on this street have been demolished, a few still remain and are the focus of the tour. The passage mentions that the area is now known as Billionaire's Row and is still a very wealthy part of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice

The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Village Voice

Weird Facts about NYC Even New Yorkers May Not Know

There’s more to the city that never sleeps than meets the eye. Apart from the obvious advancement and beauty New York City is known for, we’re here to delve into the weird, the peculiar, and the strange side of the city that hides behind the facade of skyscrapers and night lights. Some weird facts about NYC are sure to pique your interest—well enough so that you would be interested in traveling to the city itself. As for New Yorkers and seasoned migrants who think that they know everything there is about the city, some of these may stump even you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York

As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
Inna D

Top dog names in New York City

Dog names tell a lot about not only the dog, but the family, location, and lifestyle. While a recent article discussed the significance of people/dog name crossovers and the most popular choices for each, a recent discussion was prompted on Reddit after a list of the most popular dog names in New York City was posted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC has had a snowless winter so far, but is still at risk for a crippling late-season storm

There’s something magical about walking through the streets of New York City while snow falls. As we move into the middle of winter and approach Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, millions in the Big Apple and along the I-95 corridor wonder, “Where’s the snow?” Aside from an Arctic blast in December, temperatures have mainly been above average, while precipitation has been below average across the Northeast. New York City doesn’t have any snow in the forecast for the foreseeable future, but major late-season winter storms and blizzards have pounded the region in years past. New York City’s lack of snow – so far As of Jan. 20, it’s been 318 days since the last measurable snowfall in New York City. The Big...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Wild West: 1,400 illegal pot shops now open in NYC, already ‘reeking’ havoc

An astounding 1,400 shops have popped up around New York City that are illegally selling cannabis products — a situation that alarmed lawmakers decried as the “Wild, Wild West” during a City City Council hearing Wednesday. City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and representatives of the NYPD testified that existing laws make it difficult to immediately close illicit shops and often can issue only measly $250 fines for selling pot without a license — hardly a deterrent even after seizing illegal weed and edibles. Miranda said illegal smoke shops are “rampant throughout the city” — noting 1,400 stores are being targeted and inspected by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues

Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WilliamSal

"The Underground Scene: A Look at New York's Weirdest and Most Unique Clubs"

New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a wide variety of clubs catering to all sorts of tastes and interests. But beneath the surface of the city's more mainstream venues, there are a host of weird and beautiful clubs that offer a truly unique experience. From underground speakeasies to bizarre themed parties, these clubs provide a glimpse into the more eccentric side of the city's nightlife.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones

Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
QUEENS, NY
travelawaits.com

22 Fantastic Things To Do On Long Island

Okay, I’ll admit it: I’m biased (in a good way) about Long Island. You see, I grew up there, about 20 miles from “the city.” While writing this article, I discovered I had much to learn about what Long Island offers. Now, as an “ex-pat,” I want to go back to experience it fully. The following list hits the highlights of everything to see and do, even if you’re just looking for a day trip from New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Source Money

Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.

Unlike Luis "Blue Boy Rosado, New York Smoke Shop workers seem to be protecting Illegal marijuana sells. Former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis had given Mr. rosado a job to watch over the legit goods that he now owned. On Oct 21st it was alleged that Mr. rosado had shot another assailant while doing his duty. Because Mr. Rosado is a felon that means in New York he does not have the legal right to bare arms. On Jan 3rd of this year, Mr. rosado obtained legal representation and turned himself in only to be remanded by the criminal justice system. Not known if Blue Boy possessed the actual firearm or the assailant, is unsure pending investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC deli sells $20M winning Mega Millions ticket

There’s a mystery millionaire in the Bronx, after a Mt. Eden deli sold a $20 million winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. “I was speechless for a minute. I was ecstatic!” said Fahad Abubaker, son of the owner of the 170th Street Grocery, where the ticket was sold. “It’s great for the Bronx. It’s great for the area. The main thing I hear is that nobody ever won in this area….or not recently.” The big grand prize win was announced Wednesday by the New York Lottery. Someone claiming to have the winning ticket has come forward, the New York State Gaming...
BRONX, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy