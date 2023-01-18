ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
macaronikid.com

Valentine's Blossom Cookies

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature. 1/2 cup (100 g) granulated sugar, plus more for rolling. Preheat the oven to 350˚F, and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Mix together the butter, peanut butter, and both sugars in a bowl with a wooden spoon (or...
Claudia Lamascolo

Italian Sausage Medley

This Italian comfort meal is so easy that it takes less than an hour and supper will be on the table served all in one pan with no fuss. If you have any sausage and vegetables left over, build yourself a delicious submarine sandwich with our favoriteHomemade Italian Bread and Hoagie Recipe. Plus, they go great in a Breakfast Frittata.
Salon

Mark Bittman's bubbling "nachos in reverse" are a cheesy dinner dream

In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. When it comes to meal planning, I'm firmly on the side of Oliver Putnam from "Only Murders in the...
thecountrycook.net

Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole

This Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole is always a hit. It's a family favorite comfort meal, and a simple one dish recipe that can't be beat!. Are you in the mood for something hearty and delicious? Look no further because this Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole is just what you need! Filled with beef, cheese, rice and other tasty toppings, it's a one-dish meal that is easy to make and everyone loves! This casserole has all the yumminess of a restaurant-quality dish with minimal effort from your kitchen!
12tomatoes.com

7 Standout Sandwich Recipes

Sandwiches are an important part of my daily life. Whether I’m working from home, out and about, or setting up for a big day out with the kids, it pays to have at least a couple of tasty options close at hand to help keep hunger at bay. Sandwiches are simple to make and usually are easy to clean up. They keep the family happy (everybody gets what they like the most) and are perfect for busting hunger, especially when you don’t want to get too creative in the kitchen for lunch or dinner.
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily South

How To Bake A Cake From Scratch Like A Pro

There is a universal love for cake. It's part of birthdays, weddings, and holidays, and it is easily adaptable to various fillings and icings. While it is easy to grab a box of cake mix for an upcoming event (and we do love desserts made with mixes), making a cake from scratch is nearly as easy. This simple vanilla cake has a deliciously light texture and wonderful flavor, and best of all, it includes many pantry ingredients you likely have in your cupboard already.
Claudia Lamascolo

Bacon Cheeseburger Soup

Bacon Cheeseburger Soup is rich and creamy and a great replica and takes on America’s favorite cheeseburger. Bursting with fresh bacon and cheese flavors, it's super easy to make in less than 30 minutes.
triangletribune.com

Recipe: Give quick and easy meals a fun spin

Work, school, extracurricular activities, social events and more can make the winter months feel frantic and can often seem like you're running out of time. This seasonal time crunch makes it even more difficult to answer the age-old, mealtime question kids are always asking, "What are we having?" Mini Turkey...
Gin Lee

Country-style yeast donuts

Creatingamazing homemade yeast donuts takes time, but in the end you'll see that they're so worth it! These donuts aren't cakey or heavy. Instead, they're light, fluffy, sensational, and completely donut fulfilling.
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Red Pork Tamales

Red Pork Tamales (or Tamales de Puerco en Chile Rojo) is traditional Mexican food at its best. So tasty. So incredibly delicious. They are worth the effort to make!. Red Pork TamalesPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen.
Chef Dennis

Peanut Butter Pie Recipe

If you love peanut butter and chocolate, my Peanut Butter Pie with a chocolate graham cracker crust and chocolate ganache will make you do a happy dance!. Wouldn’t a slice of this decadent dessert satisfy the sweet tooth of the peanut butter lovers in your house?
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Crockpot Beef Barley Soup

Beef Barley Soup was one of my favorite soups from when I was growing up. We had a little restaurant in town that made the absolute best Beef Barley Soup, and I have been trying to recreate it for years! My husband came across this recipe, modified it a bit, and it's really close to what I remember. Enjoy Beef Barley Soup that you can cook in your crockpot!
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Wedding Cookies

Mexican Wedding Cookies are a real treat! Made with butter and pecans then rolled in powdered sugar. They look like miniature snowballs and are perfect for Christmas, birthdays, and special occasions.
agupdate.com

Rhubarb Cream Pie

Place rhubarb in unbaked pie shell. Beat eggs in a mixing bowl. Add sugar and milk; mix. Mix flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add to egg mixture. Pour over rhubarb. Dot with butter. Add top crust. Mom usually used a lattice top.
Ridley's Wreckage

Jalapeño, Bacon and Cheddar Monkey Bread

This bread has been a bit life altering. I made this on a whim the other night. My daughter and her boyfriend were heading over to drop off a few things and me being a mom, I had to have something to feed them! It’s what moms do! Thankfully I already had everything on hand and was able to whip this up in no time, hot and fresh from the oven when they walked through the door. If I told you that between them and my spouse and I we literally demolished this bread. I don’t even want to think about how many calories I ingested, I’m just going to enjoy the moment.
macaronikid.com

Macaroni Recipe ~ Crockpot Macaroni & Cheese

The winter months are perfect for comfort foods. And there is nothing more comforting than a big pot of macaroni and cheese. Making it in the slow cooker is as easy as dumping a few ingredients in, turing it on and walking away. A few months ago I discovered a...
Allrecipes.com

Air Fryer Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potatoes

Preheat air fryer to 390 degrees F (200 degrees C), if recommended by manufacturer. Combine olive oil, pineapple preserves, garlic granules, cayenne, salt, and white pepper in a large mixing bowl; stir to combine. Place sweet potato pieces into the mixing bowl and toss with the pineapple preserves mixture. Remove...
agupdate.com

Christmas (Jell-O) Salad

1 C. whipping cream or 1 pkg. Dream Whip, or 3 C. whipped topping. Boil 1 C. of water in a small saucepan and remove from heat. Add lime Jell-O and stir until dissolved. Add 1 C. ice cubes and stir till melted. Pour lime gelatin mixture into a 2-quart, 7 x 11-inch glass oblong casserole dish. Put in refrigerator to set while making lemon mixture.
therecipecritic.com

Ebelskivers

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Ebelskivers are a Danish pancake that is cooked into a sphere using a special pan. They are fluffy and silky smooth on the inside, and you can fill them with anything from fresh berries to cream cheese. Flipping them in the pan is almost as fun as eating them!
