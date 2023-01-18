This bread has been a bit life altering. I made this on a whim the other night. My daughter and her boyfriend were heading over to drop off a few things and me being a mom, I had to have something to feed them! It’s what moms do! Thankfully I already had everything on hand and was able to whip this up in no time, hot and fresh from the oven when they walked through the door. If I told you that between them and my spouse and I we literally demolished this bread. I don’t even want to think about how many calories I ingested, I’m just going to enjoy the moment.

