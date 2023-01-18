ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

KVOE

LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Pleas accepted in cases of SUV use as deadly weapon, drug distribution

Sentencing is coming in late March for a Montana man accused of trying to use an SUV as a deadly weapon during an incident near Emporia last month. Jacob Culver, age 39 of Great Falls, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault as part of a hearing this week. Other counts, including speeding, criminal damage, failure to stop at a wreck causing injury or damage and reckless driving, were all dismissed.
LYON COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Caney Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a man for burglarizing a vehicle to commit a felony theft or sexually motivated crime on top of other charges. According to the CPD, a call was received on Tuesday evening about a suspicious person - later identified as 39-year-old Julius White - who had entered a vehicle sitting at the Delaware Tribe of Indians building located in the 600 Block of S. High Street. Officers were unable to locate the White at the scene, but they did find him three hours later in a different area after another suspicious person call was taken.
CANEY, KS
KSNT News

Person of interest in break-in at Kansas high school identified

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The person of interest in a recent break-in at a local high school in Osage County has been identified by law enforcement. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells told 27 News that the person of interest has been identified as Dalton R. Quimby, 28. Wells said the sheriff’s office is currently accepting […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Wreck near Emporia causes small power outages

A wreck near Emporia caused two small power outages Friday night. Lyon County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Emporia Fire and Evergy were all called to Road 170 and G shortly before 10:30 pm after a truck crashed into a power pole. The crash cut the pole in half and brought several power lines down near the wreck site.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

LYON COUNTY ANIMAL QUARANTINE: Humane Society offers last-minute ‘good faith’ contract adjustment

There is at least a chance the Humane Society of the flint Hills’ animal quarantine contract with Lyon County may go beyond Jan. 27. On Thursday, the Humane Society said it declined an extension of the current contract with Lyon County after extensive negotiations. Late Friday, Humane Society Director Stephanie Achille said the agency offered a “good faith” alteration to its proposed contract involving additional funding and the use of two quarantine court-hold kennels.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

County Commissioners approve purchase of new audio/video equipment for Bowyer Community Building Thursday

The Bowyer Community Building will be receiving updated audio and video equipment following approval by Lyon County Commissioners Thursday morning. Commissioners approved the purchase of updated equipment through Neal Nurnberg for just under $10,000 by a vote of 2-1. Lyon County Controller Dan Williams says the updated equipment will make the building’s system fully wireless, much like the system at the Anderson Building.
koamnewsnow.com

Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

City of Emporia launches search for next Assistant City Manager

The City of Emporia has launched an official search for its next assistant city manager. Applications are now being accepted for the role which includes supporting and advising assigned departments, direct development and implementation of city department goals, objectives, policies and priorities for assigned areas. The ideal candidate will be an engaged and trusted partner within the community who enjoys relationship building inside and outside of the organization that can manage operations of the functions they are tasked with overseeing.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

NWS Wichita announces spotter training sessions for Chase, Greenwood counties

Snow is possible over the next week, but the National Weather Service is starting to schedule its spring severe weather training sessions. NWS Wichita has announced Kansas SKYWARN Storm Identification and Safety training sessions, including two for its counties in the KVOE listening area. The Chase County session will be at 6:30 pm Feb. 28 at the Cottonwood Falls Community Building, while the Greenwood County session will be at 6:30 pm March 5 at the Eureka High Auditorium.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Seasonal conditions continue on majority of area highways; Local authorities not anticipating large scale refreezing late Saturday into Sunday

While authorities believe the likelihood of refreezing in the overnight hours is low, drivers are still asked to exercise caution in the early morning hours Sunday following prolonged precipitation across the KVOE listening area. Rainfall began briefly around 9:30 am Saturday before changing over to a combination of snow and...
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Break-in at El Patio causes $3k in damages

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person broke into the Mexican restaurant El Patio, near Central and Emporia, Thursday morning. A surveillance video released by the restaurant shows the person breaking both panels of glass to enter two sets of doors, then searching the restaurant. It’s unclear if the person took anything, but the damage to the glass doors was significant.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

FOUR SEASONS FIRE: All impacted have short-term living arrangements; Red Cross offers financial aid to affected residents

Ultimately, there may not be much in the way of actual fire damage at 2230 Prairie Street, one of the Four Seasons Apartments buildings. However, there is significant smoke damage from the basement to the third floor and about $100,000 worth of damage to apartment units and personal belongings — meaning 16 families may be officially displaced through the weekend or quite a bit longer, depending on when apartment management gives the all-clear. Having said that, though, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage tells KVOE News the situation could have been much worse.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Drivers wanted: USD 253 providing assistance for CDL bus driver training

USD 253 Emporia is calling for any and all residents interested in working for the district’s transportation department to apply now. During KVOE’s Talk of Emporia Friday, District Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Rob Scheib stated the district is somewhat low when it comes to available school route and activity bus drivers. Scheib says the shortage is due to a number of factors including resignations, a low applicant pool and lower wages.
EMPORIA, KS

