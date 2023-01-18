Ultimately, there may not be much in the way of actual fire damage at 2230 Prairie Street, one of the Four Seasons Apartments buildings. However, there is significant smoke damage from the basement to the third floor and about $100,000 worth of damage to apartment units and personal belongings — meaning 16 families may be officially displaced through the weekend or quite a bit longer, depending on when apartment management gives the all-clear. Having said that, though, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage tells KVOE News the situation could have been much worse.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO