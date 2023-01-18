Read full article on original website
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Pleas accepted in cases of SUV use as deadly weapon, drug distribution
Sentencing is coming in late March for a Montana man accused of trying to use an SUV as a deadly weapon during an incident near Emporia last month. Jacob Culver, age 39 of Great Falls, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault as part of a hearing this week. Other counts, including speeding, criminal damage, failure to stop at a wreck causing injury or damage and reckless driving, were all dismissed.
KWCH.com
Sheriff’s office responds to widely shared video of deputy shooting dog
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is responding after a widely shared video of a deputy shooting a dog in rural Douglass sparked a lot of questions on social media. The sheriff’s office says the incident happened when a deputy was following up on an...
Man who allegedly led deputies on chase between Kansas towns arrested
QUENEMO (KSNT) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man was taken into custody after a short pursuit from Quenemo to Pomona. Sheriff Chris Wells said a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle at 5th St. and Pine St. for a traffic violation. A chase began when the vehicle fled from the […]
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney Man Arrested on Multiple Charges
The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a man for burglarizing a vehicle to commit a felony theft or sexually motivated crime on top of other charges. According to the CPD, a call was received on Tuesday evening about a suspicious person - later identified as 39-year-old Julius White - who had entered a vehicle sitting at the Delaware Tribe of Indians building located in the 600 Block of S. High Street. Officers were unable to locate the White at the scene, but they did find him three hours later in a different area after another suspicious person call was taken.
Allen County crash injures three, damages two houses
A crash in Allen County in the early-morning hours of Friday morning damaged a house and injured three people, one of whom received serious injuries.
Person of interest in break-in at Kansas high school identified
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The person of interest in a recent break-in at a local high school in Osage County has been identified by law enforcement. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells told 27 News that the person of interest has been identified as Dalton R. Quimby, 28. Wells said the sheriff’s office is currently accepting […]
KVOE
Wreck near Emporia causes small power outages
A wreck near Emporia caused two small power outages Friday night. Lyon County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Emporia Fire and Evergy were all called to Road 170 and G shortly before 10:30 pm after a truck crashed into a power pole. The crash cut the pole in half and brought several power lines down near the wreck site.
KVOE
LYON COUNTY ANIMAL QUARANTINE: Humane Society offers last-minute ‘good faith’ contract adjustment
There is at least a chance the Humane Society of the flint Hills’ animal quarantine contract with Lyon County may go beyond Jan. 27. On Thursday, the Humane Society said it declined an extension of the current contract with Lyon County after extensive negotiations. Late Friday, Humane Society Director Stephanie Achille said the agency offered a “good faith” alteration to its proposed contract involving additional funding and the use of two quarantine court-hold kennels.
KVOE
County Commissioners approve purchase of new audio/video equipment for Bowyer Community Building Thursday
The Bowyer Community Building will be receiving updated audio and video equipment following approval by Lyon County Commissioners Thursday morning. Commissioners approved the purchase of updated equipment through Neal Nurnberg for just under $10,000 by a vote of 2-1. Lyon County Controller Dan Williams says the updated equipment will make the building’s system fully wireless, much like the system at the Anderson Building.
Kansas historic site being used as dumping ground, sheriff investigating
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office is on the lookout for the people responsible for dumping garbage at a historic site. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported that criminal littering took place at the Rocky Ford Bridge on Monday, Jan. 16. The sheriff’s office also reminded local residents to use the local landfill […]
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
WIBW
Lyon Co. road closed as crews attempt to clear food from box truck rollover
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A road between Americus and Bushong in Lyon County is closed as crews attempt to clear food that spilled out of a box truck during an early-morning rollover accident. KVOE reports that just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, emergency crews were called to...
KVOE
City of Emporia launches search for next Assistant City Manager
The City of Emporia has launched an official search for its next assistant city manager. Applications are now being accepted for the role which includes supporting and advising assigned departments, direct development and implementation of city department goals, objectives, policies and priorities for assigned areas. The ideal candidate will be an engaged and trusted partner within the community who enjoys relationship building inside and outside of the organization that can manage operations of the functions they are tasked with overseeing.
KVOE
NWS Wichita announces spotter training sessions for Chase, Greenwood counties
Snow is possible over the next week, but the National Weather Service is starting to schedule its spring severe weather training sessions. NWS Wichita has announced Kansas SKYWARN Storm Identification and Safety training sessions, including two for its counties in the KVOE listening area. The Chase County session will be at 6:30 pm Feb. 28 at the Cottonwood Falls Community Building, while the Greenwood County session will be at 6:30 pm March 5 at the Eureka High Auditorium.
KVOE
WEATHER: Seasonal conditions continue on majority of area highways; Local authorities not anticipating large scale refreezing late Saturday into Sunday
While authorities believe the likelihood of refreezing in the overnight hours is low, drivers are still asked to exercise caution in the early morning hours Sunday following prolonged precipitation across the KVOE listening area. Rainfall began briefly around 9:30 am Saturday before changing over to a combination of snow and...
KWCH.com
Break-in at El Patio causes $3k in damages
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person broke into the Mexican restaurant El Patio, near Central and Emporia, Thursday morning. A surveillance video released by the restaurant shows the person breaking both panels of glass to enter two sets of doors, then searching the restaurant. It’s unclear if the person took anything, but the damage to the glass doors was significant.
KVOE
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: All impacted have short-term living arrangements; Red Cross offers financial aid to affected residents
Ultimately, there may not be much in the way of actual fire damage at 2230 Prairie Street, one of the Four Seasons Apartments buildings. However, there is significant smoke damage from the basement to the third floor and about $100,000 worth of damage to apartment units and personal belongings — meaning 16 families may be officially displaced through the weekend or quite a bit longer, depending on when apartment management gives the all-clear. Having said that, though, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage tells KVOE News the situation could have been much worse.
KVOE
Reported tree fire near Emporia church turns out to have different source point
There was a fire outside Emporia’s Victory Fellowship Church on Thursday, but it wasn’t the tree fire that was initially reported. Firefighters responded to the church at 693 Road 190 around 7 am. Instead of a tree on fire near the church, fire crews found fire in a burn barrel.
KVOE
Drivers wanted: USD 253 providing assistance for CDL bus driver training
USD 253 Emporia is calling for any and all residents interested in working for the district’s transportation department to apply now. During KVOE’s Talk of Emporia Friday, District Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Rob Scheib stated the district is somewhat low when it comes to available school route and activity bus drivers. Scheib says the shortage is due to a number of factors including resignations, a low applicant pool and lower wages.
