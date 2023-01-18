LANCASTER – A woman was found dead early Wednesday morning at the scene of a fire in a Lancaster motel, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 43500 block of 17th Street West at about 3:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. They extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 25 minutes, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

