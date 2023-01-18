ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Free fitness court workouts offered at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is offering free fitness classes for ages 13 and up at the Pelona Vista Park Fitness Court, located at 37720 Tierra Subida Ave. The first sessions take place on Saturdays, Feb. 11 and 25, from 1-2 pm. Additional sessions continue bi-monthly through Saturday, May 27.
LA County logs 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

Los Angeles County logged another 1,502 COVID-19 infections Thursday on Thursday, Jan. 19, and 31 more virus-related deaths. The new cases lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,665,365. Health officials have stressed that the official number of cases is an undercount, due to the large...
Woman found dead at motel fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A woman was found dead early Wednesday morning at the scene of a fire in a Lancaster motel, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 43500 block of 17th Street West at about 3:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. They extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 25 minutes, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
Average LA County gas prices rise slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose three-tenths of a cent Thursday to $4.509, one day after increasing four-tenths of a cent. The average price is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 3.6 cents higher than one month...
Google announces layoffs, cuts 12,000 jobs

LOS ANGELES – Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, which has offices in Los Angeles County, is cutting about 12,000 jobs from its global workforce, it was announced Friday, Jan. 20, affecting about 6% of the company’s employees. Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai wrote an email to Google...
