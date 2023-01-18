ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants

The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Toma back on the job at Super Bowl LVII

WILKES-BARRE — As he has been for the last 57 years, Edwardsville native George “The Sod God” Toma will be heading the grounds crew at the Super Bowl. Toma will turn 94 on Feb. 2, and although he said he has slowed down a little, this Nitty Gritty Dirt Man will be at Super Bowl LXII on Feb. 12, and the field will look spectacular.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
FanSided

Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game? [UPDATED]

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars. Will he be able to play in the AFC Championship Game?. Disaster almost struck the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday as it pertains to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Near the end of the first quarter of the Divisional Round matchup against the Jaguars, the QB was tackled and had his ankle rolled up awkwardly on the ground.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

LeBron James calls out Jalen Hurts 'haters' on social media

In Saturday night's divisional-round matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, quarterback Jalen Hurts led an offensive explosion in a 38-7 blowout win. Hurts' performance caught the eye of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who took a second to address the quarterback's haters on social media. James'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Who do Eagles play next in NFL playoffs after beating Giants?

The Philadelphia Eagles pasted the Giants but who do they play next in the NFL Playoffs after punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game?. Anyone who thought that the Philadelphia Eagles could end up in trouble on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field against the rival New York Giants experienced the rudest of awakenings in primetime. Jalen Hurts, even at less than 100%, came out and made a big statement with an opening touchdown drive and Philly never looked back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Patriots legend would return to New England if Tom Brady does too

Modern Patriots legend Devin McCourty was asked about a return to New England for 2023 and he’d be up for it if another legend returns too: Tom Brady. Since being drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots out of Rutgers in 2010, Devin McCourty has enjoyed immense success. He’s been a three-time Second-Team All-Pro selection and won three Super Bowls when Tom Brady helmed the offense. But now his time with the team who drafted him could be nearing its end.
FanSided

Braves insider reveals easy solution to questions at shortstop, left field

Atlanta Braves insider Mark Bowman revealed a solution for two of the team’s biggest remaining problems — shortstop and left field. Atlanta lost Dansby Swanson via free agency to the Chicago Cubs, leaving a hole at the shortstop position moving forward. While the Braves could make a trade or free-agent signing to counteract losing the former No.1 overall pick, they’ve elected instead to promote from within.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Watch: Giants-Eagles delayed for hilariously weird reason in first quarter

On the same day when the Giants had no water at their hotel, more mishaps in Philadelphia went down with an early game delay against the Eagles. It was quite a day for the New York Giants as they were on the road for the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Things began at the team’s hotel in Philadelphia which had no water due to an issue with a pipe when the players and coaches woke up on Saturday. That was eventually resolved.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
