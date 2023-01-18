Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid have heated exchange on sidelines after injury
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pleaded with head coach Andy Reid to go back in the game after suffering an ankle injury against the Jaguars. Patrick Mahomes did not want to be sidelined because of an ankle injury and he let Andy Reid know it. It wasn’t hard to read the...
Brittany Mahomes reacts to potentially devastating Patrick Mahomes injury
Brittany Mahomes reacts to potentially devastating Patrick Mahomes injury. It’s like the scene written right from the movies. The dream quarterback gets injured right before the big game. It couldn’t have been written any worse for Kansas City Chiefs fans. Fans watched as Patrick Mahomes wobbled to the...
NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants
The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
Patrick Mahomes injury vs Jaguars: Everything to know for Chiefs QB [UPDATED]
The Patrick Mahomes injury near the end of the first quarter of the Chiefs Divisional Round playoff game against the Jaguars had fans worried. A Patrick Mahomes injury is the one thing that could take the wind out of every single Kansas City Chiefs fan on the planet. Unfortunately, that’s...
Beyond the Byline: Toma back on the job at Super Bowl LVII
WILKES-BARRE — As he has been for the last 57 years, Edwardsville native George “The Sod God” Toma will be heading the grounds crew at the Super Bowl. Toma will turn 94 on Feb. 2, and although he said he has slowed down a little, this Nitty Gritty Dirt Man will be at Super Bowl LXII on Feb. 12, and the field will look spectacular.
Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game? [UPDATED]
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars. Will he be able to play in the AFC Championship Game?. Disaster almost struck the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday as it pertains to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Near the end of the first quarter of the Divisional Round matchup against the Jaguars, the QB was tackled and had his ankle rolled up awkwardly on the ground.
LeBron James calls out Jalen Hurts 'haters' on social media
In Saturday night's divisional-round matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, quarterback Jalen Hurts led an offensive explosion in a 38-7 blowout win. Hurts' performance caught the eye of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who took a second to address the quarterback's haters on social media. James'...
5 St. Louis Cardinals who don’t deserve to make the 40-man roster
These five St. Louis Cardinals players don’t deserve their current spot on the 40-man roster. Every MLB team has at least a few players on the 40-man roster undeserving of their place. The St. Louis Cardinals are no exception. Unfortunately, contractual obligations and other MLB rules may prevent teams...
Wild Twitter conspiracy claims Arden Key injured Patrick Mahomes on purpose
After Arden Key fell on Patrick Mahomes’ ankle, some on Twitter tried to push the idea that the Jaguars DE injured the Chiefs QB on purpose. Injuries happen in football games. It’s the reality of a game with physical tackling like football. But some tackles result in injuries by accident and some tackles result in injuries by design.
Who do Eagles play next in NFL playoffs after beating Giants?
The Philadelphia Eagles pasted the Giants but who do they play next in the NFL Playoffs after punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game?. Anyone who thought that the Philadelphia Eagles could end up in trouble on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field against the rival New York Giants experienced the rudest of awakenings in primetime. Jalen Hurts, even at less than 100%, came out and made a big statement with an opening touchdown drive and Philly never looked back.
James Bradberry painfully reminding Giants what they’re missing
Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was cut by the Giants. His performance in the NFC Divisional Round was all about showing them what they’re missing. Saturday’s matchup between the Eagles and Giants was personal for cornerback James Bradberry. A year ago he was a member of New York’s defense....
Best NFL prop bets today (CeeDee Lamb in line for big divisional round)
Sunday’s postseason action pits four of the most high powered offenses in the entire league with the Buffalo Bills welcoming the Cincinnati Bengals to Western New York and the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. We have plenty of full game betting content for you here, but this...
Patriots legend would return to New England if Tom Brady does too
Modern Patriots legend Devin McCourty was asked about a return to New England for 2023 and he’d be up for it if another legend returns too: Tom Brady. Since being drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots out of Rutgers in 2010, Devin McCourty has enjoyed immense success. He’s been a three-time Second-Team All-Pro selection and won three Super Bowls when Tom Brady helmed the offense. But now his time with the team who drafted him could be nearing its end.
3 best early contenders to trade for Derek Carr in 2023 offseason
Derek Carr could make one of these three quarterback-desperate teams better upon arrival. With Derek Carr on his way out of Las Vegas, do not be shocked if he is dealt in the coming weeks. The long-time starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders will have to commence the second...
Cincinnati Basketball: Landers Nolley II set to face familiar foe in Memphis Tigers
After spending the last two seasons at Memphis, Bearcats senior forward Landers Nolley II will face his former team when the Tigers come to Fifth Third Arena in less than a day. Nolley scored a team-best 13.1 points per game and earned All-AAC First Team honors in his first year...
Cincinnati Basketball: TV coverage, where to watch the Bearcats matchup with Memphis
With an opportunity to keep pace in the AAC standings, the Bearcats are scheduled to meet rival Memphis on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. Tip off is set for 1:00 PM on ESPN2 and fuboTV. Both teams are hoping to secure a first round bye in the upcoming AAC Tournament...
The NFL also thought Tom Brady’s slide tackle attempt was a dirty play
The NFL agreed with fans who thought Tom Brady attempting a slide tackle against the Cowboys was a dirty play, fining the Bucs quarterback. Tom Brady got away with a red card tackle on the field against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Game. The NFL didn’t let him off the hook entirely.
Updated NFL Playoff bracket after Chiefs survive Mahomes injury, top Jags
The NFL playoff bracket has one team locked into championship weekend after the Chiefs survived the Jaguars despite an injury to Patrick Mahomes. It came with a major complication but the Chiefs are officially heading to their fifth AFC Championship Game in five years. Kansas City overcome an ankle injury...
Braves insider reveals easy solution to questions at shortstop, left field
Atlanta Braves insider Mark Bowman revealed a solution for two of the team’s biggest remaining problems — shortstop and left field. Atlanta lost Dansby Swanson via free agency to the Chicago Cubs, leaving a hole at the shortstop position moving forward. While the Braves could make a trade or free-agent signing to counteract losing the former No.1 overall pick, they’ve elected instead to promote from within.
Watch: Giants-Eagles delayed for hilariously weird reason in first quarter
On the same day when the Giants had no water at their hotel, more mishaps in Philadelphia went down with an early game delay against the Eagles. It was quite a day for the New York Giants as they were on the road for the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Things began at the team’s hotel in Philadelphia which had no water due to an issue with a pipe when the players and coaches woke up on Saturday. That was eventually resolved.
