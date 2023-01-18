ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Officials ask for public’s help locating wanted man

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted man. Kaynen Dantrel Nipp, 23, is wanted for abuse or cruelty to a minor under age seven. Nipp is 5’9″ and approximately 160 pounds. If you have any information on...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing children safely located

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both Gabriella Stock and Tate Fredericks were safely located on Wednesday, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department. The two children were reported as missing and endangered earlier in the day.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kfgo.com

Former Sioux Falls cop sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO/KELO) — A former Sioux Falls police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to solicit a minor for sex. Luke Schauer, 29, was convicted of attempting to coerce an undercover agent posing as a 12-year-old girl, to meet and engage in sexually explicit conduct.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a major crash on the east side of Sioux Falls. Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave. Two dangerous...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. A KELOLAND News reporter saw at least two vehicles, a pickup and a car, at the scene. Multiple police vehicles, fire department vehicles and ambulances were at the incident.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrests made in Sioux Falls drug ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust conducted in Sioux Falls Thursday. Court documents show seven people have been arrested and face multiple charges involving drug possession, selling drugs, guns and obstruction of law enforcement. In a court hearing, a prosecutor said police believe Bradmon Alexander, 35, and Mackenzie Zimmerman, 33, were the biggest meth and fentanyl dealers in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to fire near Sioux Falls landfill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a hazy start to the day for first responders as they battled a fire near the Sioux Falls landfill. Our KELOLAND News Crew was able to capture this video of the scene. A sergeant with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating gunshots at Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Sunday morning, Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment building near the 1800 block of east 5th street. Police report that they found 6 shell casings outside the apartment building. One bullet was reported to have gone through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

One injured after housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person was injured and one pet died as a result of a housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 5210 E Madison St. The first arriving fire company confirmed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls has issued a snow alert. Zone 3 plowing begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, January 19. Zone 2 plowing begins at 8 p.m. Thursday. Once plowing begins in a zone, all vehicles parked in that zone are subject to ticketing and towing. Furthermore, all vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

VPD: Watch for fake money being used

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion police department is sending out a warning about fake money being used in the city. Police say a common indicator is the presence of “For Motion Picture or Product Use Only” located somewhere on the bill. Sioux Falls police have also...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local car lot vandalized over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Sioux Falls car lot over the weekend. It happened on the 800 block of East 10th Street. Police say 7 vehicles had windows broken out. “The manager or owner had left Saturday afternoon and then...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Victim identified in Jan. 11 fatal crash along I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An Onida, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria. Authorities say that a 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle...
ALEXANDRIA, SD
kelo.com

Candles sold at Ross Stores recalled for combusting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Candles sold at Ross Stores are being recalled. The Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break. Ross received five reports of the issue so far. One of them resulting in a minor injury. The recall involves 5,800 red Spiced Apple & Rosewood and white Cedarwood & Cove scented candles. Anyone with the recalled candles can return them to Ross for a full refund.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

