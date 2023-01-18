Read full article on original website
Related
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
I nearly died after I was forced to wait nine hours for an ambulance amid NHS pressures – just get a taxi
A DAD has urged Brits who need life-saving care to 'just get a taxi' to A&E after he nearly died following a cardiac arrest. Darrel Wilson said he 'wouldn't be here right now' if he hadn't made his own way to hospital after being forced to wait nine hours for an ambulance.
UK beautician, 21, may never walk again after freak fall from resort balcony in Thailand
A 21-year-old British beautician suffered devastating injuries when she fell from a resort balcony during a vacation in Thailand – and has been told she may never walk again. Maddi Neale-Shankster, of Coventry, suffered spinal fractures when she took the tumble on the party island of Ko Pha-Ngan during her three-week dream trip, Metro reported. The striking blonde reportedly needs drains to remove blood and fluid from her chest before surgeons will try and repair the damage from the tragic fall. “The prognosis isn’t good as she has fractures to her spine and there’s a chance she may never walk again. It’s devastating,”...
Mother of toddler mauled by Staffordshire bull terrier ‘feared daughter would die’
A terrified mother feared her toddler would die after she was mauled by the neighbour’s dog in an attack that left the little girl needing surgery.The mum watched in horror as the Staffordshire bull terrier pounced on her two-year-old daughter as she played with a trike just a few metres away in a communal garden.The mother-of-three leapt up and ripped the dog Marnie off her daughter - after it had sunk its teeth into her child’s cheeks and face.The woman feared her daughter, now three, was dead as she “lay silently” in her arms and blood poured from her face.The...
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
BBC
Troubled teen living in hospital due to lack of accommodation
A teenager with behavioural difficulties and mental health problems is "living" in a hospital children's ward because no suitable accommodation can be found, a judge has been told. A ruling from a family court hearing in Derby said there was no medical need for the child to be in hospital.
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Family ‘vindicated’ as coroner rules in-person GP care could have saved student
The parents of a law student who died after four remote GP consultations say they have been vindicated after a coroner ruled it was likely he would have lived if he had been given a face-to-face appointment.Andrew and Anne Nash have fought for more than two years to find out whether 26-year-old musician David Nash would have lived if he had been seen in-person by clinical staff at Burley Park Medical Centre, in Leeds.On Friday, Mr and Mrs Nash, from Nantwich, Cheshire, said they were “both saddened and vindicated by the findings that the simple and obvious, necessary step of...
NHS trust declined care for vulnerable Black patient days before he died in police custody
An NHS trust declined to provide care for a vulnerable Black man days before he died in police custody while having a psychotic episode, The Independent has learnt.Godrick Osei, 35, died after being restrained by up to seven Devon and Cornwall Police officers in the early hours of 3 July 2022, after fleeing his flat and hiding in the cupboard of a care home in Truro.His family said he had been expressing “paranoid thoughts” and had called the police himself for help. He was arrested and died within an hour.Mr Osei had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression, had suspected...
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
NHS hospitals clogged with ‘record number’ of bed blockers who can go home
HOSPITALS are clogged with a record number of “bed-blockers” who are fit to go home, NHS figures show. Nurses are holding their second consecutive day of strike action today, with thousands of staff protesting working conditions and pay. Delayed discharges from wards are a top cause of the...
Time Out Global
Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales
Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
BBC
Boy stabbed by Birmingham New Street Station 'attacked by group'
A boy aged 13 stabbed near Birmingham's New Street station is believed to have been attacked by a group of youths. He was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-changing, police said, after the stabbing in Stephenson Place on Wednesday afternoon. They put temporary powers in place...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
Sajid Javid says patients should be charged for GP and A&E visits
Patients should be charged for GP appointments and A&E visits, Sajid Javid has said, as he called the present model of the NHS “unsustainable”. The former health secretary said “extending the contributory principle” should be part of radical reforms to tackle growing waiting times.In an op-ed for The Times, he called for a “grown-up, hard-headed conversation” about revamping the health service, noting that “too often the appreciation for the NHS has become a religious fervour and a barrier to reform”.The prime minister is not “currently” considering the proposals, Downing Street told the newspaper.During his campaign for the Tory leadership, Rishi...
BBC
Glasgow man stole defibrillator from Oxenholme emergency scene
The theft of an ambulance responder's defibrillator from the scene of a medical emergency could have been fatal, a court has heard. Thomas Paul McNaught, 35, took the machine from Oxenholme station in Cumbria while a woman was being treated for a "serious cardiac incident", Carlisle Magistrates' Court heard. He...
BBC
Dorset Hospitals: Longer visiting hours during NHS strike
Visiting times have been extended at Dorset's hospitals during strike action so relatives and friends of patients can help. Times at general inpatient wards have been altered to be between 10:00 and 20:00 GMT on Wednesday and Thursday. Hospital bosses said help at mealtimes, for example, would allow nursing staff...
Comments / 0