Iowa State

TheDailyBeast

Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them

It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
msn.com

White House poking into McCarthy House speaker deal

The White House is asking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to divulge the details of the deals with right-wing lawmakers that allowed him to secure his leadership position after 15 rounds of voting. McCarthy spent the weeks leading up to the speakership election making concessions with members of Congress to...
The Atlantic

The Coming GOP Inquisition

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.House Republicans are readying their subpoenas.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. The greatest nuclear threat we face is a Russian victory. Take detransitioners seriously. Who’s afraid of a portrait of Muhammad? Probable ProbesAfter a few (er, 14) initial stumbles, House Republicans have elected a speaker and handed out committee gavels, and are now poised to deliver on the one promise to voters that they have...

