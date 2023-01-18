Assumption’s Jaglinski, Marshfield’s Grancorvitz, Auburndale’s Aue Ranked on WIAA Girls 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard, Jan. 16

Read full article on original website
Marshfield Gymnastics Voted OnFocus Team of the Week, January 8 to January 14
Voting for the area’s top team saw two teams battle for the top spot. The winner of the fan voting for the OnFocus Team of the Week, January 8 to January 14 was Marshfield Gymnastics, which collected 328 votes. Medford Boys Basketball took second place with 162 votes. Abbotsford/Colby...
Marshfield Girls Earn Win over Merrill
The Marshfield Tigers earned a 47-30 win over Merrill Friday evening. Danielle Minsaas led Marshfield with 18 points and 9 steals. Ashley Grancorvitz pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds and chipped in with 9 points. Merrill scoring: Drew 9, Pozorski 7, Ott 13, Pyan 1. Marshfield scoring: Kolbeck 7, Minsaas...
Borchardt and Davis Combine for 47 as Edgar Runs away from Abbotsford
The Edgar Girls had a combined 47 points from Reagan Borchardt and Leah Davis in a 75-50 Marawood Conference matchup. Edgar scoring: Lemmer 4, Baumann 7, Borchardt 26, Wirkus 6, Schnelle 1, Davis 21, Skrzypczak 2, Streveler 2, Yonker 6. Abbotsford scoring: Escalera 10, B. Diaz 2, Ruesch 1, Falteisek...
Port Edwards Boys Basketball Takes Down Almond-Bancroft
Port Edwards trimmed Almond-Bancroft 43-40 in CWC Boys Basketball. Ayden Phillips led the Eagles with 15 points. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 7, Pratt 2, Lamb 8, Phillips 15, Stiles 2, Omernick 6. Port Edwards scoring: Tranel 8, Beck 16, Gibbs 12, Mock 2, Tranel 3, Parker 2.
Schueller, Schmidt and Wrensch Score in Double Figures to Lead Stratford Past Phillips
Three players scored in double figures as Stratford held off Phillips in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 56-46. Braeden Schueller had 16 points, Brady Schmidt scored 15 points and Ashton Wrensch added 14 points. Stratford scoring: Schueller 16, Seitz 4, Wrensch 14, Bruesewitz 2, Zaleski 5, Schmidt 15. Stats: Report (28)...
Pacelli Co-op Drops Decision to Sauk Prairie
Amherst’s Soulsby, Marshfield’s Hinson Lead Area Boys in WIAA 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard, Jan. 16
The latest WIAA Boys Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard has two area boys ranked among the state’s best 3 point shooters this season. The 3-Point Challenge will be held on Saturday, March 18th at 9:30 am at the Kohl Center in Madison. Fans can attend the event with tickets from the morning/afternoon session.
Marathon Boys Basketball Holds Back Athens
Marathon held off Athens in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 76-65. Aiden Janke led Athens with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Connor Scheahan added 17 points for the Bluejays. Athens scoring: Sheahan 17, SB 8, Wolf 1, Schaer 14, Komarek 3, Janke 22. Marathon stats will be added when made available.
Cadott Girls Fall to Somerset
The Cadott girls fell to Somerset, 74-61. Cadott scoring: Eiler 17, Goettl 20, Burish 4, Kowalczyk 10, Enestvedt 2, Hager 2, Ryan 6.
Amacher and Klabon Combine for 49 Points as Owen-Withee Dominates Colby, Takes Sole Possession of 1st in Cloverbelt East
The Owen-Withee Boys Basketball Team took to the floor with rival Colby with first place in the Cloverbelt East on the line, and in a statement win, defeated Colby 72-48. Logan Amacher poured in 31 points for Owen-Withee, and Carter Klabon added 18. Owen-Withee scoring: Ackerman 5, Hatelstad 1, Amacher...
Marathon Boys Basketball Trims Mosinee
Marathon trimmed Mosinee in nonconference boys basketball, 67-60. Brock Warren led Marathon with 22 points, 20 rebounds and 9 blocks. Tyler Underwood added 19 points for the Raiders. Marathon scoring: Hoeksema 5, Woelfel 5, Love 9, LaQua 2, Underwood 19, Warren 22, Seehafer 5. Mosinee stats requested, not reported.
Owen-Withee Boys Basketball Voted OnFocus Team of the Week, January 1 to January 7
Voting for the OnFocus Team of the Week saw one team run away with the title. Owen-Withee Boys Basketball was voted the OnFocus Team of the Week for January 1 to January 7, collecting 187 votes. Merrill Boys Wrestling took second place with 73 votes. Which team gets your vote...
CWC-Small All Conference Football Team Headlined by Assumption: Leberg(Off POY) Moyer(Def POY) Sullivan(Coach of the Year)
Offense – Player of the Year: RB Nick Leberg* Assumption 26 12. Defense – Player of the Year: LB Joey Moyer Assumption 44 12. Pos. Name School No. Yr. Pos. Name School No. Yr. K Mason Kubis* Assumption 22 11 DB Ryan Shaw* Assumption 3 12. OL Braden...
Pittsville Boys Crush Rosholt
Pittsville Boys Crush Rosholt

Pittsville crushed Rosholt in CWC Boys Basketball, 61-21. Pittsville scoring: Gudel 11, Dy. Luther 8, Bowden 17, Getsinger 7, Friday 6, Redmond 4, Millar 2, Haley 2, Da. Luther 2, Hardinger 2.
Two Black River Falls companies win WisDOT ‘Excellence in Construction’ awards
WisDOT announced the 2022 Excellence in Construction awards in a release Friday. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WSAW GM to retire after decades in broadcasting
The general manager and vice-president of WSAW-TV in Wausau will retire in March, after nearly 45 years in broadcasting, according to the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s association. Al Lancaster served in the role for nearly 23 years. Before that he was a station manager at WLAX-TV-WEUX-TV in La Crosse and general...
KIMT
1 injured in rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 63-year-old Wisconsin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 9:25 a.m. at milepost 224 in the westbound lane of I-90. The man, from Waupaca, Wisconsin, was pulling a trailer when it left the roadway...
