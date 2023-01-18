Read full article on original website
KSNT
Snow chances move in tomorrow with a wintry mix likely
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until Jan 22nd. Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with...
KSNT
Rain south and a wintry mix expected by early Wednesday
Brief switch back to wintry mix by Wednesday evening. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night. Clouds thicken overnight with areas of rain spreading in from the southwest after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout...
ncktoday.com
Concordia Man Treated for Injuries Following One-Vehicle Accident
A Concordia man was treated for suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident north of Liberal, Kansas on Friday, January 20th. According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Kenworth driven by Jarrett Riley, 38 of Concordia, was traveling southbound on US Highway 83 around six miles north of Liberal in Seward County. Riley lost control causing, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway to the east, striking a sign post.
Law enforcement in north-central Kansas issues fentanyl warning
CLOUD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in north-central Kansas have recently fielded several calls about illicit Fentanyl in Cloud County, according to a statement from the Concordia Chief of Police and the Cloud County Sheriff. At this time law enforcement authorities believe it is circulating illegally within communities in Cloud...
10-year-old killed in Kansas school district accident liked recess and P.E., obit says
He was nicknamed “Trippy” at school for falling over nothing or just rolling around on the floor, according to his obituary.
WIBW
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
RANDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - A 5th grader has been pronounced dead following a rollover crash in rural North-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:35 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of O and 250th Rd. - about 8.5 miles north of Randall - with reports of a severe single-vehicle collision.
NCKMC's hydrotherapy suite in Concordia proves popular
CONCORDIA - When the North Central Kansas Medical Center (NCKMC) opened in November, it expanded services to include hydrotherapy. NCKMC has been providing this rehabilitation therapy in its new hydrotherapy suite, which includes two private changing rooms and a restroom. The HydroWorx pool is a zero-entry pool that lowers into...
ncktoday.com
Local Law Enforcement Recovers Drugs During Execution of Search Warrants in Concordia
Drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered during the execution of two search warrants in the City of Concordia on Tuesday, January 17th. The Concordia Police Department and the Cloud County Sheriff's Department executed the search warrants. No arrests have been made at this time. Both of these cases are still...
