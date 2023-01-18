ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewell County, KS

KSNT

Snow chances move in tomorrow with a wintry mix likely

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until Jan 22nd. Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT

Rain south and a wintry mix expected by early Wednesday

Brief switch back to wintry mix by Wednesday evening. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night. Clouds thicken overnight with areas of rain spreading in from the southwest after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
ncktoday.com

Concordia Man Treated for Injuries Following One-Vehicle Accident

A Concordia man was treated for suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident north of Liberal, Kansas on Friday, January 20th. According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Kenworth driven by Jarrett Riley, 38 of Concordia, was traveling southbound on US Highway 83 around six miles north of Liberal in Seward County. Riley lost control causing, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway to the east, striking a sign post.
LIBERAL, KS
Salina Post

Law enforcement in north-central Kansas issues fentanyl warning

CLOUD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in north-central Kansas have recently fielded several calls about illicit Fentanyl in Cloud County, according to a statement from the Concordia Chief of Police and the Cloud County Sheriff. At this time law enforcement authorities believe it is circulating illegally within communities in Cloud...
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
WIBW

5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash

RANDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - A 5th grader has been pronounced dead following a rollover crash in rural North-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:35 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of O and 250th Rd. - about 8.5 miles north of Randall - with reports of a severe single-vehicle collision.
RANDALL, KS
Salina Post

NCKMC's hydrotherapy suite in Concordia proves popular

CONCORDIA - When the North Central Kansas Medical Center (NCKMC) opened in November, it expanded services to include hydrotherapy. NCKMC has been providing this rehabilitation therapy in its new hydrotherapy suite, which includes two private changing rooms and a restroom. The HydroWorx pool is a zero-entry pool that lowers into...
CONCORDIA, KS
Salina, KS
