Lawmakers around the state looking to make changes to law enforcement training
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, lawmakers around the state want to make sure tragic incidents like this never happen again. Our content partner Region 8 News reported that House Bill 1159 has been proposed in Little Rock and it would prohibit hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.
Jonesboro man accused of breaking into vehicles in a Paragould tow yard
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Jonesboro man faces felony charges after police said employees at a Paragould tow yard caught him breaking into vehicles, our content partner Region 8 news reported. According to the affidavit, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, workers saw 43-year-old Brandon Potter inside the fenced lot, throwing...
Leachville man arrested for pistol-whipping, robbing victim
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Greene County judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Leachville man with aggravated robbery, our content partner Region 8 News reported. In addition to the robbery charge, 23-year-old David Rojas, Jr., also faces charges of first-degree battery, possession of a firearm, theft of property, and terroristic threatening.
