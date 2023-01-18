ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Shelter-in-place order lifted in Kanawha County, West Virginia

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VaVnv_0kIkjsBO00

UPDATE (10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18): According to officials with Kanawha County Metro 911, a man with a gun was trying to avoid law enforcement in the Dunbar area when a shelter-in-place order was issued.

Metro 911 Deputy Director of Operations Rick McElhaney said that the alert system, WEA, which is run by the federal government through the National Weather Service, triangulates off of cell phone towers to send notifications to residents. Since not every area has its own tower, people outside of the area may have received notifications.

According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director, five Dunbar-area schools were locked down temporarily because of the shelter-in-place order. Those schools included the Raglin Center, Ben Franklin Career Center, Dunbar Primary, Dunbar Intermediate, and Dunbar Middle Schools.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A shelter-in-place order was lifted after what was originally called a “law enforcement emergency” in the Dunbar area on Wednesday morning.

At around 8:56 a.m., Kanawha County Metro 911 issued an emergency message telling residents in the area of Smoot Ave. and Carver St. to shelter in place.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The shelter-in-place was lifted at around 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Copper stolen from Little League field in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–South Charleston Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a substantial amount of copper from Mountaineer Little Leauge Field. South Charleston Police say that officers responded to a call to the field on Sand Plant Road for larceny and destruction of property. They learned that light poles and electrical box […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WVNS

WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

I64W reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Virginia

UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

What to Expect at the West Virginia Hunting & Fishing Show

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hunters and anglers are in for a treat, as the highly anticipated West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, makes a return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. This year’s event is taking place through January 22nd. We had the chance to speak with Glen...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Body pulled from Kanawha River at Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Police in Montgomery are checking missing persons reports after a body was recovered from the Kanawha River Friday morning. The body was spotted and recovered at around 10:30 a.m. near the Tech Marina. The body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for a...
MONTGOMERY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy