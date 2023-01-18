Read full article on original website
Bill Would Strike Rape, Incest Abortion Exemptions In Wyoming
A trigger ban on abortions passed in the 2022 Wyoming Legislature is currently on hold pending the outcome of a court battle on its' legality, but a bill that would strike some of the exemptions in that law has been put forward for this session. You can read House Bill...
Wyoming’s Proposed EV ‘Ban’ Is the Worst Kind of Performative Art
Welcome to Wyoming State Highway sign welcomes drivers. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joe Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images).If only the state had an abundant natural resource to develop as a sustainable energy source for EVs in a decade.
Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming
This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
An Idaho Republican said he's 'embarrassed' and apologized after comparing women's health to having 'milked a few cows'
"If you want some ideas on repro and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions," Rep. Jack Nelsen, a "lifelong dairy farmer," said.
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Father of Idaho murder victim says Kohberger was 'overwhelmed' in court
MOSCOW, Idaho — The father of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in November spoke out Friday morning, following suspect Bryan Kohberger's first appearance in court. Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee, said in an interview with NBC's TODAY Show on Friday morning that it was...
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
Yellowstone Star Was Killed Off in Order to Focus on Mayor of Kingstown
Fans of Taylor Sheridan's multiple TV shows know good and well he likes to work with some of the same people. Prior to the release of the hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan had enlisted his Wind River star Hugh Dillon to join the cast of Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, but when their Jeremy Renner-starring show finally got picked up to series, it meant that his time on the Kevin Costner-hit had to come to an end. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Dillon was quick to confirm that his death on Yellowstone was a necessity because of how quickly things were moving with development on Mayor of Kingstown.
Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another
A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
Bryan Kohberger's Server Reveals What Was Memorable About His Order—Reports
Two of the University of Idaho murder victims worked at a restaurant that Kohberger went to but it is not clear if they had contact with him during his visits.
The City in Montana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Last weekend, two Yellowstone National Park bison bulls migrated all the way to Oklahoma.
Did you know that bison once migrated as much as one thousand miles every year? It’s unfathomable to think about the great range of bison just as recent as one hundred years ago. Go back another hundred years and bison were reported to be in “healthy” population numbers all the way up the east coast.
One State Wants To Ban Electric Vehicles For Real
Only one state in the Union wants to ban electric vehicles, and no, we're not kidding. The post One State Wants To Ban Electric Vehicles For Real appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lawsuit filed by former City of Cheyenne employee slowly moving through federal court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A lawsuit that was filed by a City of Cheyenne employee has not found a resolution, but is moving through the federal court. Denise Freeman, the city’s former Human Resources director, claimed in the federal lawsuit filed in April 2022 in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming that the city violated the Americans with Disabilities Act through what the suit alleges to be “malice or reckless indifference for Ms. Freeman’s federally protected rights.”
Wyo resolution calls for gathering, slaughter of wild horses for meat
Measure supported by House and Senate leadership asks the feds for new outlet to dispose of nonnative species overpopulating swaths of southwestern Wyoming. Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) rode horseback into the Red Desert to see some new country last year. An outfitter and rancher, Winter was accompanied by a rangeland...
Discover the Largest Grizzly Bear Ever Caught in Idaho
Grizzly bears have been living in Idaho for more than 10,000 years. At some point, they were present in all parts of the state. However, within the last century, their presence declined drastically, and they were almost completely eradicated. It has taken significant conservation efforts to get the species’ population back up in Idaho and other parts of the country. Have you ever wondered how big the largest grizzly bear ever caught in Idaho is? Read on to learn all about it.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service.
