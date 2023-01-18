ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

K2 Radio

Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming

This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
CASPER, WY
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
BOZEMAN, MT
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Was Killed Off in Order to Focus on Mayor of Kingstown

Fans of Taylor Sheridan's multiple TV shows know good and well he likes to work with some of the same people. Prior to the release of the hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan had enlisted his Wind River star Hugh Dillon to join the cast of Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, but when their Jeremy Renner-starring show finally got picked up to series, it meant that his time on the Kevin Costner-hit had to come to an end. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Dillon was quick to confirm that his death on Yellowstone was a necessity because of how quickly things were moving with development on Mayor of Kingstown.
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another

A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED  Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
RAWLINS, WY
AL.com

Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

The City in Montana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MONTANA STATE
capcity.news

Lawsuit filed by former City of Cheyenne employee slowly moving through federal court

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A lawsuit that was filed by a City of Cheyenne employee has not found a resolution, but is moving through the federal court. Denise Freeman, the city’s former Human Resources director, claimed in the federal lawsuit filed in April 2022 in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming that the city violated the Americans with Disabilities Act through what the suit alleges to be “malice or reckless indifference for Ms. Freeman’s federally protected rights.”
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyo resolution calls for gathering, slaughter of wild horses for meat

Measure supported by House and Senate leadership asks the feds for new outlet to dispose of nonnative species overpopulating swaths of southwestern Wyoming. Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) rode horseback into the Red Desert to see some new country last year. An outfitter and rancher, Winter was accompanied by a rangeland...
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Grizzly Bear Ever Caught in Idaho

Grizzly bears have been living in Idaho for more than 10,000 years. At some point, they were present in all parts of the state. However, within the last century, their presence declined drastically, and they were almost completely eradicated. It has taken significant conservation efforts to get the species’ population back up in Idaho and other parts of the country. Have you ever wondered how big the largest grizzly bear ever caught in Idaho is? Read on to learn all about it.
IDAHO STATE

