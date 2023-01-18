ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, PA

ClutchPoints

Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly

The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

