Former New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher retires
David Phelps, a veteran pitcher who played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies among others, has retired. The 36-year-old, 15-year veteran, announced his decision through his agent. “On 5/5/21 I walked off the mound in Oakland frustrated and injured, unsure if I would ever be on a Major...
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly
The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
