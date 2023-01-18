ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

Comments / 14

Truth Teller
3d ago

unless these messages were done on school equipment it's Nunya

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Groves High School officials, police investigating racist text messages between students

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials at Groves High School in Birmingham and police are investigating a racist text message exchange between students. School officials learned about the text message exchange over the weekend. "The text exchanges include derogatory and racial-based language toward the Black/African-American student population. We stand firmly saying the behavior and comments displayed are unacceptable," school officials said. The school administration is working with the police to investigate the incident, and the school will also conduct its own investigation. "At Birmingham Public Schools, we strive each day to create a culture of respect, compassion and understanding. We do not condone discrimination, harassment, bullying or inappropriate behavior in words, actions or social media," according to Groves High School officials.As the investigation continues, officials will give updates when they learn more about the incident.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Superintendent says high school student killed after turning left in front of bus in Oakland County

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The superintendent of a school district in Oakland County said a student was killed Thursday after turning left in front of an oncoming bus. “I write this communication with a heavy heart,” Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah wrote in a message to the community. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Neighbor takes Dearborn man with special needs on ride to remember

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ibrahim Hamed lives in Dearborn, and loves visiting his grandparents in Cleveland without his mom, but make no mistake about it, he is not your average 23-year-old.When describing her son, Yasmeen Mansour Hamed says "self-motivated."He is special, not only because he has special needs. "Ibrahim has cerebral palsy, that's what he was diagnosed with. When he was 11 months, at about three and a half-four years old, I called his teacher and I said I think my son's autistic and that's when he was diagnosed," Hamed says.Today, he is literally a TikTok star. "It just kind of...
DEARBORN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court

Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police probe tainted marshmallows found in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills police are investigating a string of incidents involving tainted marshmallows found in the city with tack nails or fishing hooks embedded. The pieces were placed in the front yards of homes near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane near 14 Mile and Farmington roads in the last eight months, the department said in a statement.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Teen dies in crash with school bus in Highland Township

A Highland Township teen was killed Thursday after turning left in front of a school bus, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Officials Friday identified the victim as Jordan James Shenberger, 16, a Lakeland High School student. Huron Valley Schools confirmed Shenberger's death in a post on its official Facebook...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Two arrested in Ypsilanti for stealing packages in separate incidents

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department says they have arrested two package thieves in two separate incidents this month. A 45-year-old man from Ypsilanti was arrested at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 7. He was taken into custody on suspicion of stealing mail and packages in the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle. Police received the report after a resident saw the man going through mail and packages.After investigating, they discovered some of the packages stolen had new baby clothes. The suspect was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Police say all stolen property was recovered.A second suspect was arrested on Jan. 16 at about 11:15 a.m. Police say a Ypsilanti man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of stealing Amazon packages from two different victims.According to police, one of these packages contained dog medication.He was arrested near Brown Street and Davis Avenue on warrants from several jurisdictions. 
YPSILANTI, MI
The Flint Journal

Police tried to help mom who froze to death with kids, deputy now under investigation

PONTIAC, MI -- Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Monica Cannaday multiple times in the days leading up to her death alongside her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, according to Fox 2 Detroit. However, a deputy with the department is also under investigation for not properly responding to a call regarding the wellness of Cannaday and her children.
PONTIAC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man wanted in fatal shooting of woman outside Ann Arbor-area gym

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday morning outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Andrea Grant who was found dead Thursday, Jan. 19, in an SUV parked in front of The Den physical training center in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy