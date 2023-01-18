Read full article on original website
Groves High School officials, police investigating racist text messages between students
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials at Groves High School in Birmingham and police are investigating a racist text message exchange between students. School officials learned about the text message exchange over the weekend. "The text exchanges include derogatory and racial-based language toward the Black/African-American student population. We stand firmly saying the behavior and comments displayed are unacceptable," school officials said. The school administration is working with the police to investigate the incident, and the school will also conduct its own investigation. "At Birmingham Public Schools, we strive each day to create a culture of respect, compassion and understanding. We do not condone discrimination, harassment, bullying or inappropriate behavior in words, actions or social media," according to Groves High School officials.As the investigation continues, officials will give updates when they learn more about the incident.
Former Novi HS student charged with terrorism for public threat, could face 20 years in prison
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a former Novi High School student with felony terrorism for a public threat made at the school in November.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Superintendent says high school student killed after turning left in front of bus in Oakland County
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The superintendent of a school district in Oakland County said a student was killed Thursday after turning left in front of an oncoming bus. “I write this communication with a heavy heart,” Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah wrote in a message to the community. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Parents: 13-year-old Cros-Lex student ran from school Friday after school officials allegedly taunted him while searching his belongings
The parents of the 13-year-old student who ran from Croswell-Lexington Middle School last Friday are alleging that the student wasn’t just questioned– he was searched and taunted. The 34-year-old father says that his son had no game plan in mind when he left the school on Friday, January...
Neighbor takes Dearborn man with special needs on ride to remember
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ibrahim Hamed lives in Dearborn, and loves visiting his grandparents in Cleveland without his mom, but make no mistake about it, he is not your average 23-year-old.When describing her son, Yasmeen Mansour Hamed says "self-motivated."He is special, not only because he has special needs. "Ibrahim has cerebral palsy, that's what he was diagnosed with. When he was 11 months, at about three and a half-four years old, I called his teacher and I said I think my son's autistic and that's when he was diagnosed," Hamed says.Today, he is literally a TikTok star. "It just kind of...
Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court
Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
Detroit News
Prosecutor's Robert E. Lee social media post 'disturbing,' Macomb Co. says; Lucido apologizes
Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, already facing a whistleblower lawsuit from a former assistant prosecutor, came under fire again Friday and apologized, this time for a message posted Thursday on his social media accounts marking Confederate General Robert E. Lee's birthday. County Information Officer Tom Lehrer said Friday the county,...
Detroit News
Police probe tainted marshmallows found in Farmington Hills
Farmington Hills police are investigating a string of incidents involving tainted marshmallows found in the city with tack nails or fishing hooks embedded. The pieces were placed in the front yards of homes near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane near 14 Mile and Farmington roads in the last eight months, the department said in a statement.
What is the bootcamp program that led to Jaylin Brazier's release?
Police say on January 4th, 2022, Zion Foster left her home in Eastpointe and never returned. Police believed her cousin Jaylin Brazier, 24, was responsible for her death.
Detroit News
Teen dies in crash with school bus in Highland Township
A Highland Township teen was killed Thursday after turning left in front of a school bus, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Officials Friday identified the victim as Jordan James Shenberger, 16, a Lakeland High School student. Huron Valley Schools confirmed Shenberger's death in a post on its official Facebook...
Oddee
Public Pressures Police to Drop Investigation into K-9 Officer Accused of Stealing
It’s sad to see a law enforcement official not having to answer for his crimes. Police officers — whether human or K-9 — are supposedly there to protect and serve the public. As such, it’s always tragic to see law enforcement officials engage in illegal behavior.
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
Two arrested in Ypsilanti for stealing packages in separate incidents
YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department says they have arrested two package thieves in two separate incidents this month. A 45-year-old man from Ypsilanti was arrested at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 7. He was taken into custody on suspicion of stealing mail and packages in the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle. Police received the report after a resident saw the man going through mail and packages.After investigating, they discovered some of the packages stolen had new baby clothes. The suspect was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Police say all stolen property was recovered.A second suspect was arrested on Jan. 16 at about 11:15 a.m. Police say a Ypsilanti man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of stealing Amazon packages from two different victims.According to police, one of these packages contained dog medication.He was arrested near Brown Street and Davis Avenue on warrants from several jurisdictions.
Detroit News
Ex-assistant prosecutor accuses Lucido of retaliation, sues under whistleblower law
A former Macomb County assistant prosecutor is suing Macomb County and Prosecutor Peter Lucido, asserting he was fired in retaliation after reporting sexual harassment as well as gender, racial and disability discrimination during a county investigation, according to a new lawsuit filed in Detroit federal court. Joshua Van Laan was...
Police tried to help mom who froze to death with kids, deputy now under investigation
PONTIAC, MI -- Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Monica Cannaday multiple times in the days leading up to her death alongside her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, according to Fox 2 Detroit. However, a deputy with the department is also under investigation for not properly responding to a call regarding the wellness of Cannaday and her children.
Scuffle breaks out at Ann Arbor courthouse during murder sentencing
ANN ARBOR, MI - After a hiatus due to a fight between families, the man linked to a murder at an Ypsilanti Township gas station from May was sentenced Thursday to 15 to 35 years in prison. Devion Christopher Brooks, 19, was sentenced on a second-degree murder charge for the...
Man wanted in fatal shooting of woman outside Ann Arbor-area gym
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday morning outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Andrea Grant who was found dead Thursday, Jan. 19, in an SUV parked in front of The Den physical training center in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
5 women charged in organized thefts at Ulta in Livingston County
The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 and resulted in a Michigan State Police trooper firing at and hitting a car. MSP says the driver was not hit.
Young suspect in Macomb County bank robbery continues to elude authorities
Police have named 18-year-old Jacob Edwards of Macomb Township as a person of interest in the robbery of the Huntington Bank on Washington Street on Tuesday.
