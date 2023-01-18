Read full article on original website
Related
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WTOP
Gang war in Haitian capital leaves at least 3 police dead
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — One of Haiti’s gangs stormed a key part of the capital, Port-Au-Prince, and battled with police throughout the day, leaving at least three officers dead. The violence Friday was the latest episode of lawlessness that has torn through the Caribbean nation. A police patrol...
WTOP
Brazil’s president fires army chief in aftermath of Jan. 8 attack on government institutions by far- right protesters
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s president fires army chief in aftermath of Jan. 8 attack on government institutions by far- right protesters. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Biden lawyer: Justice Department has searched president’s Delaware home, located 6 documents with classified markings
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden lawyer: Justice Department has searched president’s Delaware home, located 6 documents with classified markings. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Comments / 0