ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter

By Melissa Moon
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LVqyp_0kIkjLUl00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed.

Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago.

Police said Denton came home drunk, went into her grandmother’s room, and accused her of causing trouble. The grandmother said Denton began shaking her and kicked her while wearing dark-colored shoes.

Sheriff: Missing Tennessee woman, ex-husband believed to be dead

The grandmother was able to run to a neighbor, who called the police and paramedics. Investigators said the victim had five-inch lacerations on her lower left leg with fatty tissue exposed.

“I’ve been through World War II, the Great Depression, and everything in between, but this is the worst I’ve ever been through,” said the grandmother.

Police said doctors at Baptist East could not suture the victim’s wounds because her skin was too fragile.

Denton is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Popeye’s employees shaken after robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A morning shift at a Frayser Popeye’s turned violent for three employees. The incident left them with minor injuries, but it was a terrifying experience. WREG’s Ashley Paul spoke to one of the workers who says he just feels lucky to be alive.  Surveillance footage showing the Sunday morning attack at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor talks accountability after 5 officers fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, five Memphis Police officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols were fired. The 29-year-old man died in a hospital three days after his encounter with police. All of the officers who were fired are Black. One Memphis pastor, Earle Fisher, who is a Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, said he is not surprised. “This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

UPDATE: Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. “The Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD looking for suspect who could be involved in business robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect that maybe involved in a store robbery. On Jan. 20, police arrived at a Family Dollar that had been robbed. Officers were advised that around 2:00 p.m. a suspect entered the store and showed a gun to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teenager accused in pastor’s shooting death moves to adult court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teens charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were back in juvenile court Friday morning. This appearance was to make a final decision on whether they will be tried as adults. WREG was there for the hearing, and has more on what’s next in a case that’s shocked the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

2 men try to abduct woman jogging in Memphis

The internship at the zoo will be for twelve weeks or three months, as they actually have three internship periods. Man on parole for murder case now facing drug, gun …. A Tennessee man is facing multiple gun and drug charges after a months long investigation. Crews extinguish fire at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy