Panthers win Wrestling Duals
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Crimson Panthers reeled off six individual wins in a row and steamrolled to a 59-6 victory over Smiths Station to capture the 2023 Class 7A Duals title on Friday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex. It’s the first Duals crown for Huntsville, coached by Patrick Harris, and ended Thompson’s four-year duals reign after beating the Warriors in the semifinals.
A taste of Hollywood: Chester Rogers brings “BMF” premiere to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville native and NFL veteran Chester Tre’ Rogers brought a taste of Hollywood to the Rocket City on Friday with the premiere of “BMF” season two. The new drama series on Starz is a show created by Randy Huggins and produced by 50...
The Ladies List: A local podcast for women, by women
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here in north Alabama, there are plenty of women doing wonderful things. Best friends Katie Crawford and Sallie Keene saw these hard-at-work women and had a desire to help share their stories with others. They get to do just that through their podcast, “The...
Best and Brightest Initiative brings young professionals to Decatur
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The River City is attracting young professionals to be a part of local STEM businesses with its Best and Brightest Initiative. This program allows recent college graduates to invest in their careers without using all of their money to pay off student loans. The company gives $3,000 to help pay back student loans each year.
Archeological excavation underway at Redstone Arsenal construction site
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ahead of a military construction project on Redstone Arsenal, an archeological excavation is underway to preserve data before construction work impacts the site. According to a press release from Redstone Arsenal, this preservation process is in compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act. The project is...
Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony in Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey was in Marshall County on Thursday afternoon to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for Snead State Community College’s Workforce Skills Training Center in Guntersville. According to the governor’s office, the 45,000-square-foot complex will be dedicated to training for high-demand, high-wage jobs in...
Some sun today, showers expected tonight and Sunday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, expect some sun at times with temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s. Showers are likely tonight with overnight low temps in the 40s. Sunday, showers taper off through noon. Low to mid 50s. Sunday night, another round of showers is expected. Rainfall totals for the weekend around 1/4″ to a 1/2″. Low temps Sunday night will be around 40°.
‘Limestone County is booming’: New projects underway in North Alabama’s fastest-growing county
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County is the fastest-growing county in North Alabama and with new growth comes upcoming projects and development. Limestone County’s Economic Development Association president Bethany Shockney believes the several new projects underway in Athens will help the city keep up with its growing population. She also says members of the community are excited to see the city growing and for what is to come.
Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur
Geraldine man secretly donated to pharmacy to pay for others’ medicine
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Dekalb County community is carrying on the legacy of a Geraldine man, who locals say lived unselfishly until his passing. For almost a decade, Hody Childress covered the cost of other people’s medication at the local pharmacy and kept it a secret. Now, the...
16 Months Later: New euthanization date set for Havoc the dog in Marshall County
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed the city will move forward with the euthanization of a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Havoc’s euthanization is now set for Monday, Jan. 23.
Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, after police say a Hazel Green man killed two children and then shot himself. According to officials, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies found 46-year-old Jennifer Lepore dead inside the home.
48 ON YOUR SIDE: Guardians seek answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The parents/guardians of students in Huntsville City Schools are searching for answers after two students were found with guns at two different schools within the system on Wednesday. The guns were found at Lee High School and Mae Jemison High School just two weeks after a...
Financial Friday: Money goals for the new year
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s not too late to set some major new year money goals. This is a great time to sit down and look at all of your accounts and assess your financial fitness. WAFF talked to financial expert, Patricia Lloyd with Redstone Federal Credit Union. She...
Huntsville attorney details possible repercussions for 2 students found with guns in area schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents and guardians are still searching for answers to many questions the Huntsville City Schools superintendent and board members have yet to answer regarding the two students who were found with firearms in their possession at Lee High School and Mae Jemison High School on Wednesday.
Huntsville Utilities warns customers about ‘Disconnection Deception’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities said the company is aware of numerous reports about a scam targeting residential and business utility customers. The scam is known as “Disconnection Deception”. The scammer will call a customer and tell them they are past due on their utility payment...
Falkville man killed in Friday night crash
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Falkville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Cullman County. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Floyd, 29, was killed when the 1993 Ford F-250 he was driving left the road and hit a ditch before flipping.
Students learning to fly drones- Fort Payne High
HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m. The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting...
Geraldine man covered costs of others' meds for years
