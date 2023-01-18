ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Bryan man sentenced to prison for domestic violence

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Judge sentenced a Bryan man to five years in prison on Wednesday for domestic violence, violation of bond conditions and assault strangulation with a prior conviction. The incidents were first reported on January 14, 2020. Bryan police officers responded to a call...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY ON MUTIPLE CHARGES

Two people were arrested Wednesday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 10:40 Cpl. David Dudenhoffer and Officer Jacob Faske effected a traffic stop in the 1800 block of South Market Street on a vehicle for speeding. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with the driver, Sonia Siboney Garcia Salaiz, 34 of Diboll, and passenger, Luis Alfredo Rodriguez-Wong, 35 of Brenham. A warrant check revealed that Salaiz had two active warrants for her arrest, Pardon and Parole and Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Angelina County. Once detained, Salaiz was also found to have methamphetamines on her person. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, which resulted in the discovery of further methamphetamines. Salaiz was taken into custody for the warrants and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Wong was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Wong and Salaiz were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED THURSDAY

A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on a controlled substance possession charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:05, Officers responded to Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported hit and run that had just occurred in the parking lot. A short time later Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer located the possible suspect vehicle in the 700 block of Commerce Street. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and persons with the assistance of Sgt. Ashley Burns. Sgt. Burns located a THC Vape Pen on passenger Carol Rodriguez-Rosas, 17 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rosas was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in. The victim of the hit and run requested driver and vehicle information but did not wish to file charges at this time.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

NEW DETAILS EMERGE ON AUSTIN COUNTY ASSAULT CASE

More details have emerged in an assault incident that was reported Sunday night at Lindeman’s Store in Industry. 65-year-old Betty Smith of Industry told FOX 26 TV in Houston that she had went to the store just before 7pm to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her special needs son.
INDUSTRY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

A Brenham man was arrested Monday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 9:00, Officer Grayson Marburger initiated a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Cody Supak, 28 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant out of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for Driving While Intoxicated. Supak was taken into custody on the warrant by Officer Marburger and secured in his patrol vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was also conducted and Marburger located a bottle containing multiple Xanax pills, without a prescription. Supak was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and on the warrant for DWI.
BRENHAM, TX
kingwood.com

Humble Police Department Requests Asisstance in Identifying Reta

Humble Police Department Requests Asisstance in Identifying Retail Theft Suspect. Please help the Humble Police Department to identify this theft suspect who walked into a retail sports store on 12/14/22, grabbed 7 items of Nike apparel and ran out of the store without paying for the items in hand. He was last seen entering a grey Nissan Altima with an unreadable paper tag. He is described as 25-32 years old, 5’10 to 6”, 150-180 lbs, with tattoos on the back of his left hand that shows in the photograph.
coveringkaty.com

Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
KATY, TX
kwhi.com

WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP

Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
WALLER, TX
KBTX.com

Austin County woman facing criminal charges for fatal crash

Bellville, Texas (KBTX) - A Bellville woman is facing criminal charges after a fatal crash in July. According to KWHI Radio, 49-year-old Jill McGinty has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. The crash happened on Highway 159 in Austin County in the early morning hours of July 17....
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy