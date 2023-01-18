Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas stationBeth TorresPrairie View, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDECollege Station, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Bryan man sentenced to prison for domestic violence
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Judge sentenced a Bryan man to five years in prison on Wednesday for domestic violence, violation of bond conditions and assault strangulation with a prior conviction. The incidents were first reported on January 14, 2020. Bryan police officers responded to a call...
KBTX.com
Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
kwhi.com
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
Brazos County District Attorney: Man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for domestic violence
BRYAN, Texas — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of over six years in prison on Jan. 18, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Dominique Lovings was sentenced for violation of bond conditions by assault, continuous violation on bond...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY ON MUTIPLE CHARGES
Two people were arrested Wednesday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 10:40 Cpl. David Dudenhoffer and Officer Jacob Faske effected a traffic stop in the 1800 block of South Market Street on a vehicle for speeding. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with the driver, Sonia Siboney Garcia Salaiz, 34 of Diboll, and passenger, Luis Alfredo Rodriguez-Wong, 35 of Brenham. A warrant check revealed that Salaiz had two active warrants for her arrest, Pardon and Parole and Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Angelina County. Once detained, Salaiz was also found to have methamphetamines on her person. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, which resulted in the discovery of further methamphetamines. Salaiz was taken into custody for the warrants and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Wong was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Wong and Salaiz were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED THURSDAY
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on a controlled substance possession charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:05, Officers responded to Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported hit and run that had just occurred in the parking lot. A short time later Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer located the possible suspect vehicle in the 700 block of Commerce Street. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and persons with the assistance of Sgt. Ashley Burns. Sgt. Burns located a THC Vape Pen on passenger Carol Rodriguez-Rosas, 17 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rosas was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in. The victim of the hit and run requested driver and vehicle information but did not wish to file charges at this time.
KBTX.com
Man accused of vandalizing George Bush Library & Museum indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M student accused of arson and criminal trespassing at the George Bush Presidential Library complex was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday. Kobe Mcadoo, 20, of College Station, was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, burglary of a building with...
kwhi.com
NEW DETAILS EMERGE ON AUSTIN COUNTY ASSAULT CASE
More details have emerged in an assault incident that was reported Sunday night at Lindeman’s Store in Industry. 65-year-old Betty Smith of Industry told FOX 26 TV in Houston that she had went to the store just before 7pm to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her special needs son.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested Monday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 9:00, Officer Grayson Marburger initiated a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Cody Supak, 28 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant out of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for Driving While Intoxicated. Supak was taken into custody on the warrant by Officer Marburger and secured in his patrol vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was also conducted and Marburger located a bottle containing multiple Xanax pills, without a prescription. Supak was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and on the warrant for DWI.
myaggienation.com
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Requests Asisstance in Identifying Reta
Humble Police Department Requests Asisstance in Identifying Retail Theft Suspect. Please help the Humble Police Department to identify this theft suspect who walked into a retail sports store on 12/14/22, grabbed 7 items of Nike apparel and ran out of the store without paying for the items in hand. He was last seen entering a grey Nissan Altima with an unreadable paper tag. He is described as 25-32 years old, 5’10 to 6”, 150-180 lbs, with tattoos on the back of his left hand that shows in the photograph.
2 suspects in custody after HCSO deputy falls in bayou during chase in Katy, officials say
Authorities said when they had one suspect in custody after the chase, a second suspect tried to run off, while still handcuffed, in the tunnel system under the road.
Gun range owner still non-committal to changes as ABC13 reports on stray bullets in neighborhood
A neighborhood in Conroe next to a gun range is on edge, fearful they could be shot after bullets have been flying into homes, cars, garages, and chimneys.
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
coveringkaty.com
Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
kwhi.com
WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP
Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
Bryan Police seek public's help in identifying Nov. 22 break-in suspect
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who reportedly broke into a building in the 2800 block of North Texas Avenue around 1 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. In the photo, the individual can be seen wearing a black ski mask and...
KBTX.com
Austin County woman facing criminal charges for fatal crash
Bellville, Texas (KBTX) - A Bellville woman is facing criminal charges after a fatal crash in July. According to KWHI Radio, 49-year-old Jill McGinty has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. The crash happened on Highway 159 in Austin County in the early morning hours of July 17....
KSAT 12
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested after man killed, woman injured during shooting in Hempstead, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested after a double shooting in Hempstead Tuesday evening, according to police. On Tuesday, officers with the Hempstead Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Layfette Street around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man...
Comments / 0