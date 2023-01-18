NC Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash south of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, N.C. — At least one person was killed in a crash that happened late Tuesday night in a rural area just east of Charlotte, North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel 9.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hickory Ridge Road near Cedar Cove Road, which is south of Harrisburg. The road was closed for several hours while first responders investigated and cleared the crash scene.

It’s not clear what happened in the crash, but a Channel 9 crew spotted two cars at the scene.

Highway patrol didn’t identify any of the victims in the crash but did confirm that at least one person had died.

We’re working on getting more information on this developing story, check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Heavy smoke and flames visible during south Charlotte house fire)

©2023 Cox Media Group