Harrisburg, NC

NC Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash south of Harrisburg

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
HARRISBURG, N.C. — At least one person was killed in a crash that happened late Tuesday night in a rural area just east of Charlotte, North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel 9.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hickory Ridge Road near Cedar Cove Road, which is south of Harrisburg. The road was closed for several hours while first responders investigated and cleared the crash scene.

It’s not clear what happened in the crash, but a Channel 9 crew spotted two cars at the scene.

Highway patrol didn’t identify any of the victims in the crash but did confirm that at least one person had died.

We’re working on getting more information on this developing story, check back for updates.

Related
WSPA 7News

NC officer arrested after crash, charged with DWI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte police officer was arrested and charged with driving while impaired following a car accident overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. near I-77 and Arrowood Road. Officers learned that two wrecks occurred as a result of a DWI, according […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Wrong-way driver dead after causing crash killing woman, 2 children, troopers say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A fourth person has died as the result of a wrong-way crash in Davidson County earlier this month, North Carolina troopers said. On Jan. 9, two vehicles – a Chrysler passenger vehicle and a Chevrolet SUV – were traveling north on Highway 109 when another vehicle, a Toyota 4-Runner SUV, driving south, traveled left of center and hit the Chrysler head-on before crashing into the Chevrolet.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Highway Patrol Gives Details Of Pedestrian Being Struck And Killed In Catawba County

The North Carolina Highway Patrol has released information concerning a pedestrian being struck and killed in Catawba County. On Monday, January 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on East Maiden Road near Withers Road. A pedestrian was walking in the travel lane and was struck by a westbound 2017 Ford Explorer. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and the roadway was not lighted.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Driver killed in collision near Newton: Highway Patrol

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver whose car was struck by another vehicle while attempting to make a turn was killed Tuesday near Newton, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Saint James Church Road and Sunset Street. Newton resident Vance Bentley, 82, […]
NEWTON, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said. Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on Interstate 40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton, North Carolina, who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happening now: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to an active SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team are assisting officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

No injuries reported after train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is investigating a crash involving a train and tractor-trailer in Wingate Thursday afternoon. The two appear to have collided when the tractor-trailer was going over the train tracks on Main Street near the Highway 74 entrance to Wingate University. The Union County Emergency Management...
WINGATE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect in custody following SWAT situation, York County Sheriff’s Office says

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department has a suspect in custody following a barricade situation in Fort Mill on Saturday. According to a tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the York County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team assisted the Fort Mill Police Department with a barricaded suspect call on Morgan St.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
SALISBURY, NC
