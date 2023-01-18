Read full article on original website
Michigan has $9.2 billion surplus entering ‘mild’ recession
Combined tax revenues in Michigan’s two main funds were $1.5 billion higher than expected in the last fiscal year and will come in $1.2 billion higher than anticipated both this budget year and next, administration and legislative economists projected on Friday while also warning of a recession. All told,...
Guest Column: Talent attracts capital because being cool counts
For nearly two decades the think tank I lead, Michigan Future Inc., has urged Michigan economic policy makers to use Minnesota as a model. Minnesota, across the board, has the Great Lakes’ best economic outcomes. From record-low unemployment to high labor-force participation and personal income and education attainment that’s better than the national average, Minnesota is far ahead of Michigan.
Ford Airport adds bookstore and wine bar
A regional airport is opening a popular travel store which will introduce passengers to Michigan’s wines. Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) has started construction on a new store, Ink by Hudson, which will offer travelers a taste of local Michigan wineries at a self-serve wine bar alongside books, gifts and travel essentials.
Michigan golf courses earn top reviews from players
Golfers in Michigan have their choice of incredible courses. The ninth edition of Golfers’ Choice was released this week, including the top 50 courses in the U.S. The 69 Golfers Choice lists were unveiled on NBC Sports Next’s GolfPass, which uses user-generated reviews to determine the lists. Seven...
Change-Ups: Stuck elected president of United Tribes of Michigan
Jamie Stuck, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal chairman, has been elected president of the United Tribes of Michigan. Stuck, of Scotts, is a graduate of Central Michigan University. He was appointed as Tribal chairperson in May 2016 but was elected official of the NHBP in 2006. He is NHBP’s Education Committee chair, treasurer for the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board, ex-officio board member of Waséyabek Development Company LLC, and the chairman of the Native American Heritage Fund. Stuck also previously served as the United Tribes of Michigan’s vice president.
