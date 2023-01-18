ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash

By Bria Jones, Lawrencia Grose, Autumn Scott
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TpLf_0kIkj1vU00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four members of a West Tennessee church died in a plane crash Tuesday morning near Yoakum, Texas.

In a statement posted on Facebook , Harvest Church of Germantown, Tenn. identified those killed as executive pastor Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer. Kennon Vaughan, the church’s lead pastor, was also on the plane and is in stable condition in a Texas hospital.

WREG has confirmed that the plane was owned by Steve Tucker. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Video from The Victoria Advocate , a Texas newspaper, shows first responders on the scene of the crash. They also reported that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Executive pastor Bill Garner’s death came as a shock to his former Evangelical Christian School classmate Michael Allen.

TSA confiscates an anti-tank weapon from passenger’s luggage at Texas airport

“He was always helpful to other people and wanted to give his heart and show other people love no matter who they were,” he said.

He said knowing Garner was dedicated to his faith gives him solace in the midst of this unthinkable loss.

“Bill is in heaven now and that was his ultimate goal,” Allen said. “We should celebrate be thankful that he’s there and just be inspired looking back on his life and all the things he’s done.”

Harvest Church says its worship center would be open from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for people to gather in prayer and mourning.

Federal investigators should be on the scene Wednesday morning.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

UPDATE: Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. “The Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Auto dealer manager accused of pocketing cash payments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The finance manager at a Memphis auto dealer is accused of stealing customers’ cash payments last year. Richard Parrish, 48, is charged with theft of more than $10,000. The charges came after an investigation into missing funds by his employer, Chuck Hutton Chevrolet on Mt. Moriah. The general manager of the dealership […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy