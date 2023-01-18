Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
$2.5 billion aid sends Strykers, but no tanks, to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send 90 Stryker combat vehicles and an additional 59 Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine, in addition to hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. It is the latest aid package timed to help Ukraine push back against Russia’s entrenched forward lines.
Poland reviews security after divers found near key port
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Thursday that the country was reviewing the supervision of its gas and oil installations and other strategic locations after a weekend incident in which three foreign divers had to be rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
UNESCO seeks to prevent trafficking of looted Ukrainian art
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United Nations cultural organization is training law enforcement and judiciary officials from countries on Ukraine’s western borders, seeking to prevent the trafficking of looted cultural objects from Ukraine amid Russia’s war against its neighbor. UNESCO partnered with Poland’s Culture Ministry to hold...
Poland PM: Foreign divers near key port posed no threat
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister and a senior security official say that foreign divers rescued from near a key port where they had no authorisation to be posed no threat to vital infrastructure or public safety. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki made the statement late Thursday after receiving...
15 Armenian soldiers die in fire at military base
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A fire at a military base in Armenia early Thursday killed 15 soldiers after they used gasoline for heating, the Defense Ministry said. The blaze quickly swept through a military barrack in the village of Azat, in Gegharkunik province, eastern Armenia. Authorities said that seven...
China accuses ‘some Western media’ of COVID-19 coverage bias
BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday accused “some Western media” of bias, smears and political manipulation in their coverage of China’s abrupt ending of its strict “zero-COVID” policy, as it issued a vigorous defense of actions taken to prepare for the change of strategy.
Stampede outside stadium in Iraq kills 2, injures dozens
BAGHDAD (AP) — A stampede outside a stadium in southern Iraq on Thursday killed at least two people and injured dozens, a health official said. Witnesses blamed the deadly incident on what they said was bad organization of the tournament. The deadly incident happened in the southern city of...
Propping feet on Pelosi desk was mistake, man testifies
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Arkansas man testified Thursday that he was “going with the flow” when he propped up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, posing for photographs that made him one of the most memorable figures from the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago.
Western envoys visit Kosovo, Serbia to defuse tensions
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Western envoys on Friday visited Kosovo and Serbia as part of their ongoing efforts to defuse tensions and help secure a reconciliation agreement between the two former war foes. Envoys from the United States, the European Union, France, Germany and Italy first met with Prime...
GOP investigations of Biden to test Chairman Comer’s power
WASHINGTON (AP) — In early 2017, freshman Rep. James Comer found himself aboard Air Force One with the country’s two most powerful Republicans, President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. As they returned to Washington from a Kentucky rally, the conversation turned to the president’s first legislative push, with McConnell encouraging Trump to pursue an infrastructure deal.
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Marine who said he was waiting for “Civil war 2” and two other active-duty members of the military have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested...
EU assembly wants Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on terror list
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament on Thursday called for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to be put on the European Union’s terrorist list and insisted that sanctions targeting Tehran had to be expanded after the violent suppression of protests. In a nonbinding resolution, the legislature mustered a large...
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
GOREE ISLAND, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid a solemn visit Saturday to the salmon-colored house on an island off Senegal that is one of the most recognized symbols of the horrors of the Atlantic slave trade that trapped tens of millions of Africans in bondage for generations.
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an Associated Press interview Saturday she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America’s debt limit, but demands by House Republicans for spending cuts in return for backing an increase are “a very irresponsible thing to do” and risk creating a “self-imposed calamity” for the global economy.
EU border chief pledges transparency, no illegal pushbacks
BRUSSELS (AP) — The new executive director of European Union border agency Frontex pledged Thursday to ensure that illegal pushbacks of migrants trying to reach Europe wouldn’t take place under his watch. Hans Leijtens was appointed as a replacement for Fabrice Leggeri, who resigned last year following media...
Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden’s term
WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge in Cuban and Nicaraguan arrivals at the U.S. border with Mexico in December led to the highest number of illegal border crossings recorded during any month of Joe Biden’s presidency, authorities said Friday. The extraordinary influx came shortly before Biden introduced measures on...
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland:. Trade ministers from a handful of nations have announced an initiative to promote trade policies that support action on climate change at a press conference in Davos, Switzerland. Their aims include ensuring better access...
