ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man accused of shooting three-year-old victim; minor in critical condition

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WrJGr_0kIkipZQ00

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On January 7, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence on Dunlop Street. According to the 9-1-1 call, a three-year-old child was shot during the incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition. An arrest warrant has been obtained for 21-year-old Ricky Rogers who is wanted for Second-Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile and Illegal Use of a Weapon.

As always, we will keep you updated once we receive more information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Richland Parish deputies investigate shooting on school property.

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Mangham police department have arrested two suspects after shots were fired on school property.  Based on the evidence, officials say they believe these two suspects met up at the Mengham Junior High School property to purchase a gun before everything went down The […]
MANGHAM, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman found intoxicated on highway by police; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway. According […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made on domestic call

A Choudrant man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies met with a woman who said Walter C. Freeman, Jr., 62, had struck her with a broomstick and pushed her down at their residence. When she fell, she suffered a deep cut on her forearm and an injury to her head.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe PD’s shooting investigation lands man in jail for allegedly possessing firearm and over 2 pounds of narcotics

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, detectives of the Monroe Police Department were investigating a shooting that took place near a residence on Joe G. Drive. According to authorities, they obtained a search warrant for the residence and located over two pounds of marijuana […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for the theft of guns and puppies

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In February 2022, deputies from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary report in Farmerville. In the course of their investigation, deputies discovered that two newborn puppies and three rifles had been removed from the home after the suspect forced entry. The suspect’s state-issued identification card was found […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2 Ouachita Parish men arrested; charged with drug offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Metro Narcotics Unit began surveillance at the Studio 6 Motel in search of 42-year-old James Turnbow. According to agents, Turnbow left his hotel room and entered a vehicle with 34-year-old Joshua Bosley. Louisiana State Police went on […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two arrested on campus

Two men were arrested on drug charges on the Grambling State University campus Tuesday evening after they were stopped for having passengers riding on the hood of the car. A GSU Police officer stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang after seeing two women lying on the hood of the car while it was in motion on the street.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student caught with stolen gun on campus

A Grambling State University student from Baton Rouge was arrested Monday after he was found in a women’s dormitory in possession of a stolen handgun. GSU police officers responded to Bowen Hall to assist housing staff with a walkthrough after midnight Monday morning. Upon reaching the third floor, several males in violation of visiting hours in the women’s dorm were seen leaving a room. As officers entered, they smelled marijuana in the air.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Union Parish man has been apprehended by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (1/17/2023): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities have captured Joseph Daniel Pennington. Pennington was apprehended within a few hours of his posting. Thank you for everyone’s effort in finding the subject.  UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for drug distribution

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Romado Brown. Brown is a 42-year-old Black male standing at five feet and five inches and weighing 135 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Bernice area. Brown is wanted by authorities […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy