ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Apple relaunches the HomePod for a new generation

By Mat Gallagher
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWrEN_0kIkihkq00

The HomePod is back! The big brother of the HomePod mini that disappeared from Apple's lineup in 2021 is now back with a second-generation model. While the new version looks pretty much the same as the original, there's lots new going on under that mesh fabric.

The biggest change here is Spatial Audio, Apple's Dolby Atmos sound delivery that is transforming the quality of music. The new HomePod, being Apple's flagship device once again, supports the format. Smart home functionality is also improved, with automation including smoke and carbon monoxide alarm detection. Temperature and humidity sensors also allow you to trigger other devices, such as fans and blinds.  There's also native Matter support to connect it with a wide range of home devices.

Where the HomePod really comes into its own is in collaboration with the Apple TV 4K. You can link a single or a pair of HomePod speakers to your Apple TV, or to your whole TV setup using eARC on HDMI, turning them into a soundbar alternative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kszWj_0kIkihkq00

(Image credit: Apple)

The HomePod second gen is actually slightly smaller and lighter than the original though the touch-sensitive pad on the top appears larger. It actually contains two fewer tweeters and microphones than the previous model – but is presumably able to do the same job as before, if not better. It uses the five tweeters, its S7 chip and room sensing technology to optimise the sound, adapting in real-time to the environment it's placed in.

That mesh fabric – in either white or black finish – is 100% recycled material and is matched with a move power cable.

The HomePod second generation is available to order now in either white or black for £299/ $299 with availability from 3rd February.

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.

Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
CNET

It Might Be Time to Say Goodbye to Apple's Cheapest iPhone

An iPhone that provides almost the same performance as the iPhone 14 for roughly half the price sounds like a great idea, right? Apparently not. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may scrap the next version of its wallet-friendly iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive next year.
ZDNet

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition

2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
ZDNet

This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP

When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Interesting Engineering

A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers

Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
ZDNet

How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines

If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
Digital Trends

Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal

Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
Apple Insider

AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max get new firmware update

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple released a new firmware update for theAirPods lineup with unknown bug fixes and performance improvements. The update is designated to be for most of the current AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 3, first-generation...
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have No Buttons

As 2023 kicks off, Apple rumors for the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing full speed ahead. In a recent report from MacRumors, it highlights Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may feature “solid-state volume and power buttons.” In a tweet from October 2022, Kuo explains the possibility that the newest iPhone model will adopt a button that is similar to the home button design from the iPhone 7/8/SE2, replacing the physical, mechanical button design. Kuo explained that utilizing two additional Taptic Engines, it would give haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed, without the buttons actually moving. It would be similar to the Force Touch trackpad seen integrated into recent MacBooks.
Phone Arena

You can land Apple's trusty iPad 9 for way below list price right now

If you are on the hunt for a tablet that's more than just a glorified smartphone and doesn't require you to cough up an awful lot of money, Apple's 2021 iPad is currently on sale. The 9th generation iPad will strike a chord with anyone who wants a reliable slate...
TechRadar

Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals: $700 off LG, Samsung, Sony and more

Super Bowl Sunday is a month away, which means Super Bowl TV deals are heating up with massive savings on stunning displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Best Buy is offering some of the best bargains we've spotted, like the LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99). That's just $100 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen so far.
Android Police

Latest Galaxy Watch update brings new smart home controls to your wrist

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung continues to invest in connecting its smartwatch platform to smart home devices in order to expand its ecosystem. The company doubled down on these efforts five years ago when it released the SmartThings app for the Gear S3 and Gear Sport, and it hasn't looked back since. The app literally put smart home controls on users' wrists, allowing them to adjust thermostats or adjust ambient lighting without taking their phones out of their pockets. Samsung is now expanding its SmartThings ecosystem to include additional devices such as Ring and Nest cameras, as well as other smart home products.
CNET

Save Big With Refurbished LG C2 OLED TVs -- Today Only

OLED TVs have skyrocketed in popularity thanks to their superior picture quality, but the cost of a TV boasting an OLED display can be prohibitively expensive for a lot of us. If you've been searching for solid deals on OLED TVs, checkout the one-day sale happening at Woot. You can snag refurbished models of the LG C2 Series Evo Gallery Edition OLED 4K smart TV, named one of our best smart TVs for 2023, in sizes ranging from a humble 42 inches to a massive 77-inch screen with prices starting at just $640. This sale expires tonight -- if it doesn't sell out first -- so grab one while you can if you're open to a refurb.
makeuseof.com

Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
PC Magazine

Set It and Forget It? 5 iPhone Settings You Should Check Right Now

Year after year, Apple rolls out new features and settings for its iPhones, adding more customization options that change how we use our phones. The start of a new year is a good time to review those settings. Do you really need notitications from that particular app? Want to revoke location access from a certain someone? Take a few minutes to peruse these settings and make sure you're getting the most out of your iPhone.
T3

T3

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy