ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

How you can help Michigan animals at Wildside Rehabilitation Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is always helping our amazing Michigan animals right here in the community. Would you like to give them a helping hand?. Here’s how you can help. If you have questions about hurt or injured animals please call 517-663-6153. The rehabilitation center does...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Morning Buzz: January 19

1. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed January as Braille Literacy Month in Michigan. She hopes to recognize the braille reading system's impact on individuals who are blind or visually impaired and call attention to the services and resources that enable Michigan residents to learn and enhance their reading skills. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

What is a Michigan charter school?

Nearly 30 years ago, Michigan lawmakers passed legislation creating a new category of schools called public school academies, or charter schools, as an alternative to traditional public school systems. Advocates said these schools would operate with more autonomy and usher in an era of expanded school choice, educational innovation, and higher academic achievement. From the very start, there was confusion about what these schools were, including conflicting court rulings on the fundamental...
MICHIGAN STATE
wzmq19.com

Upper Peninsula Locals Travel to DC for March for Life Event

WASHINGTON, D.C. – People from coast to coast traveled to our nation’s capital for the March for Life event. It’s one of the largest anti-abortion events. We caught up with some locals who made the trip down to DC. The national mall was crowded with people attending...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan faith leaders call on new legislature to enact ‘sensible’ gun reform laws

Religious leaders in Michigan are joining forces to push the state legislature to enact sensible gun laws that will keep churchgoers safe. These leaders from differing faiths say they are coming together around their shared values to protect people in what is expected to be a safe place, after gun violence seen nationally has made it difficult for some to feel comfortable in places of worship.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says

(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Center Square

$238M Michigan internet grant open for applications

(The Center Square) – The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office opened the application window for $238 million of federal funding for broadband infrastructure networks for underserved areas statewide. The program is called the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks. “The mission of MIHI is to create a more digitally equitable state where every Michigander can leverage technology to improve their quality of life,” Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Don’t repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law

Do the union bosses think Michigan citizens are stupid? How else would you explain their push to repeal Michigan’s state Right to Work Law, which for the last decade has empowered Michigan workers to choose whether or not to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union? If the union bosses get their way, hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers will be forced to pay a union boss...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Outdoor Channel to feature UP conservation officers in upcoming episode

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Wardens, a television show airing on Outdoor Channel featuring Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Officers throughout the state of Michigan will be highlighting two Upper Peninsula officers. Conservation Officers Zach Painter of District 1 and Officer Todd Sumbera of District 2 can be...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy