WILX-TV
How you can help Michigan animals at Wildside Rehabilitation Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is always helping our amazing Michigan animals right here in the community. Would you like to give them a helping hand?. Here’s how you can help. If you have questions about hurt or injured animals please call 517-663-6153. The rehabilitation center does...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: January 19
1. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed January as Braille Literacy Month in Michigan. She hopes to recognize the braille reading system's impact on individuals who are blind or visually impaired and call attention to the services and resources that enable Michigan residents to learn and enhance their reading skills. The...
What is a Michigan charter school?
Nearly 30 years ago, Michigan lawmakers passed legislation creating a new category of schools called public school academies, or charter schools, as an alternative to traditional public school systems. Advocates said these schools would operate with more autonomy and usher in an era of expanded school choice, educational innovation, and higher academic achievement. From the very start, there was confusion about what these schools were, including conflicting court rulings on the fundamental...
wzmq19.com
Upper Peninsula Locals Travel to DC for March for Life Event
WASHINGTON, D.C. – People from coast to coast traveled to our nation’s capital for the March for Life event. It’s one of the largest anti-abortion events. We caught up with some locals who made the trip down to DC. The national mall was crowded with people attending...
Michigan faith leaders call on new legislature to enact ‘sensible’ gun reform laws
Religious leaders in Michigan are joining forces to push the state legislature to enact sensible gun laws that will keep churchgoers safe. These leaders from differing faiths say they are coming together around their shared values to protect people in what is expected to be a safe place, after gun violence seen nationally has made it difficult for some to feel comfortable in places of worship.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in Michigan
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MacombDaily and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
WILX-TV
Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
Fox17
West MI nonprofit seeks tutors to address declining literacy rates
(WXMI) — Education hit a few snags during the pandemic, and its impact on students has become apparent. The Education Trust – Midwest, who evaluates the nation's report cards, says Michigan’s reading scores are seven points below levels seen 20 years ago. That puts the state in...
Union membership in Michigan grew in 2022, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics
273,000 workers across the U.S. joined unions in 2022 — though membership is still at an all-time low
fox2detroit.com
Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says
(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
Michigan man among 3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Marine who said he was waiting for “Civil war 2” and two other active-duty members of the military, including one from Michigan, have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers.
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
$238M Michigan internet grant open for applications
(The Center Square) – The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office opened the application window for $238 million of federal funding for broadband infrastructure networks for underserved areas statewide. The program is called the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks. “The mission of MIHI is to create a more digitally equitable state where every Michigander can leverage technology to improve their quality of life,” Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Michigan Launches $238M Program to Bring High-speed Internet to Unserved Areas
The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) has opened the application window for the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant program, providing $238 million in federal funding through the […] The post Michigan Launches $238M Program to Bring High-speed Internet to Unserved Areas appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Op-Ed: Don’t repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law
Do the union bosses think Michigan citizens are stupid? How else would you explain their push to repeal Michigan’s state Right to Work Law, which for the last decade has empowered Michigan workers to choose whether or not to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union? If the union bosses get their way, hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers will be forced to pay a union boss...
WLUC
Outdoor Channel to feature UP conservation officers in upcoming episode
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Wardens, a television show airing on Outdoor Channel featuring Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Officers throughout the state of Michigan will be highlighting two Upper Peninsula officers. Conservation Officers Zach Painter of District 1 and Officer Todd Sumbera of District 2 can be...
