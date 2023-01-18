Read full article on original website
Darlene Brown
2d ago
Rip in peace young lady, and a heavenly ✈️. God sees all. whoever did this will answer to a higher power. praying for your family.
3
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
'It was really just invasive': LMPD arrests man in connection to 3 Louisville burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man previously charged with breaking into several NuLu businesses is facing new burglary charges. Officers arrested Lester Terry on three counts of burglary Friday. According to the arrest citation and Louisville Metro Police data Terry is charged for burglaries at Shop Bar on Barret Avenue,...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 66-year-old in connection to Highlands, Germantown burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made after a rash of recent burglaries in the Highlands and Germantown neighborhoods. Surveillance video provided to WLKY by J. Gumbo's restaurant captures the end of an attempted burglary. As the security alarm blares, Lester Terry Jr., 66, tries unsuccessfully to escape out the backdoor.
Police: Suspect in New Year's Day shootout connected to Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the suspects arrested in connection to a shootout that happened New Year's Day is reportedly connected to the shooting that happened at the Jefferson Mall. Some of those charged for the New Year's Day shootout at a Hikes Point apartment complex has recently appeared...
WLKY.com
Man killed in hit-and-run in Shively, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead in Shively on Thursday night. Shively Police Department said they responded to reports of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:40 p.m. When they arrived at the location, they found a man...
Teen shot in Okolona; LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juvenile in his mid-teens is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Shively. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Police said the man, believed to be in...
Wave 3
LMPD hopes surveillance video leads to arrest in deadly hir-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released video of a car and person who they want to talk to in connection with a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened 3 a.m. January 15 at Jefferson and 3rd Streets. LMPD says an adult man was crossing Jefferson in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that left the scene. The car involved is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with damage to its left front end.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies pregnant mother and 2 young girls killed in Bullitt County house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, on Thursday have been released. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings tells WDRB that three victims include Eryn Toogood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath, 6, and Raegan Maraman, who was also 6 years old. Billings said Toogood was six months pregnant.
WLKY.com
LMPD release type of car believed to be involved in deadly Dixie Highway hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has released the type of car they believed was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway. Police say the car in question is a Volvo, but they did not have a color or model year. They did say it should have heavy damage and may be missing the driver's side mirror.
wdrb.com
Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
k105.com
Woman killed when restaurant sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
A woman has been killed and two people injured after a restaurant sign fell on a car in Elizabethtown. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:30 local time at the Denny’s restaurant at 2008 North Mulberry Street. The vehicle was not in a parking spot, but was apparently driving by the 2,600 pound sign to either park in the Denny’s side lot or visit a restaurant adjacent to Denny’s.
Two teenagers arrested in relation to December homicide in Shawnee alleyway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have arrested two teenagers in relation to a December homicide of a teenager in the Shawnee neighborhood. Officers said the juveniles, aged 15 and 17, have been charged with murder and robbery. Police said officers responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m....
Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras. Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”
wdrb.com
Police release description of vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released an updated description of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 87-year-old man in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood in early January. Police are looking for a Volvo with heavy driver's side damage and missing the driver's...
Wave 3
2 juveniles charged in connection to homicide involving teenager in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two juveniles in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in the Shively neighborhood back in December. The two Louisville teenagers, age 15 and 17, were charged with murder and robbery on Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis. On...
Wave 3
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old woman who died after being struck by a vehicle in west Louisville on Wednesday morning has been identified. Santanna Willie Holland died due to blunt force trauma after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 8:15 a.m.,...
wdrb.com
Man hospitalized after being shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said around 8:30 p.m. offers were told about a man with a gunshot wound walking into Jewish Hospital. According to Smiley,...
Wave 3
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yet another shooting is identified as having a connection to a 600-round gang shootout at Louisville apartment complex. During a hearing for Tevin Smyzer, one of two men accused of a December murder, a detective testified a recent shooting at Jefferson Mall was connected too. According...
WLKY.com
Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
Comments / 5