Washington, DC

247Sports

Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season

Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

No. 3 Purdue cruises at Maryland, 61-39

No. 3 Purdue needed little time pulling away from host Minnesota on Thursday evening. The Boilermakers used a 13-0 run during the later stages of the first half to spark a 19-point halftime lead and pushed it's lead to 29 points late in the game before claiming a 61-39 win.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
DC News Now

DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/19/23)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoya

There Goes Old Georgetown

In April 2017, Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia (CAS ’79, GRD ’95) announced that basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing (CAS ’85) would be the new head coach of Georgetown’s men’s basketball team. “Patrick’s commitment to Georgetown and to further animating our legacy of...
WASHINGTON, DC
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Assistant DerMarr Johnson Excited About Recruiting Connections

New West Virginia basketball assistant DerMarr Johnson is excited to get on the road recruiting for his new team. Johnson, a Washington, D.C. native, will use his connections to improve the recruiting for WVU. “With Cincinnati, I wasn’t able to go out on the road but they used me a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis

Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Golfdom “The Golfer’s Store” is Coming to Rockville

Golfdom “The Golfer’s Store” has leased the space that was formerly home to Pier 1 Imports at 12137 Rockville Pike in the Pike Center– the shopping center that’s home to TGI Friday’s, according to a Biz Journals Report. The space has been home to Spirit Halloween in the years since Pier 1 Imports closed.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins

BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
BRANDYWINE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Montgomery | Shopping mall in Maryland

Westfield Montgomery is an upscale shopping center located in Bethesda, Maryland, on Democracy Boulevard near Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway. The mall opened in March 1968, with three anchor stores and 58 small stores. The first anchors were the Hecht Company, Garfinckel's, and Sears. One of the small stores was the Bond Stores outlet. In the mid-1970s expansion, $4.5 million was spent on 155,000 square feet for the Woodward & Lothrop store and 60,000 square feet to build 40 additional stores. In the October 1991 renovation, Nordstrom and Crate & Barrel stores entered the mall.
BETHESDA, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. among six cities with soaring number of murders to start 2023

Erinn Broadus And Trevor Schakohl on January 20, 2023 Several U.S. cities were affected by deadly violence this year, outpacing the same period in 2022. As a response, experts urged police funding, community trust-building efforts, and investments in at-risk youth. Several cities, including Jacksonville, New Orleans, Minneapolis, the Las Vegas area, Washington, D.C., and Nashville, have seen an increase in violent crime to start 2023 compared to the same period last year. Experts recommend investing in community resources to reduce violent crime. “We’re less than a month into 2023, so it’s tough to say what a violent start to the The post D.C. among six cities with soaring number of murders to start 2023 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlingtonmagazine.com

Back in the Day, It Was Arlington’s Favorite Fast Food

In the 1970s, one of the surprisingly popular items at the Holly Farms Chicken franchise on Wilson Boulevard came breaded and fried and packaged in a 12-ounce Styrofoam cup. It wasn’t the signature two-piece fried chicken meal (complete with dinner roll and “Holly Taters”) or the jumbo 18-piece bucket (only $7.89 in 1978), but chicken livers, which could be yours for less than a dollar.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Washington City Paper

Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland

After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA

Fairfax Co. elementary school bans contact sports at recess

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Mantua Elementary School Principal Linda Shannon sent a letter home to families Friday announcing that students will be banned from engaging in contact sports during recess from here on out. The Mantua Administration made the decision Thursday to effectively ban team recreational sports that can't...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in McLean is giving millions away

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.
MCLEAN, VA

