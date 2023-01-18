Read full article on original website
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
High School Spotlight: Sidwell Friends (DC) vs Jackson Reed (DC)
Could the rematch from last year’s instant classic DCAA title game between Sidwell Friends and Jackson Reed live up to the hype? Let’s find out if it did and the game’s major takeaways.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
247Sports
Four-Star DB and Washington signee Vincent Holmes excited about future of Husky program
San Jacinto (Calif.) athlete Vincent Holmes is one of the region’s top two-way players and the Washington signee has been working out on the offensive side of the ball during Polynesian Bowl practices. We love Holmes’ versatility as a player and have long said he’s a high major prospect...
247Sports
No. 3 Purdue cruises at Maryland, 61-39
No. 3 Purdue needed little time pulling away from host Minnesota on Thursday evening. The Boilermakers used a 13-0 run during the later stages of the first half to spark a 19-point halftime lead and pushed it's lead to 29 points late in the game before claiming a 61-39 win.
DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/19/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of […]
Hoya
There Goes Old Georgetown
In April 2017, Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia (CAS ’79, GRD ’95) announced that basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing (CAS ’85) would be the new head coach of Georgetown’s men’s basketball team. “Patrick’s commitment to Georgetown and to further animating our legacy of...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Assistant DerMarr Johnson Excited About Recruiting Connections
New West Virginia basketball assistant DerMarr Johnson is excited to get on the road recruiting for his new team. Johnson, a Washington, D.C. native, will use his connections to improve the recruiting for WVU. “With Cincinnati, I wasn’t able to go out on the road but they used me a...
D.C. high school basketball highlights (1/20/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of high school basketball in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2023. Bard vs. Coolidge (Boys) No. 3 Sidwell Friends vs. Maret (Boys) No. 3 Sidwell Friends vs. No. 6 Jackson-Reed (Boys – Thursday)
saturdaytradition.com
Dan Enos, Maryland offensive coordinator, reportedly leaving for SEC job
Dan Enos is reportedly finalizing a deal to become Arkansas’ next offensive coordinator. The Terps’ OC spent 2 seasons in College Park, but is now expected to return to Fayetteville. He was Arkansas’ offensive coordinator from 2015-2017 as well. ESPN’s Chris Low was first to report this...
Bay Net
UA Basketball Player Alongside Charles County Man Charged With Capital Murder
TUSCALOOSA, Al. — Alabama men’s basketball player and D.C. native, Darius Miles, and Michael Lynn Davis of Charles County, Maryland have been charged with capital murder in connection to a shooting near the Alabama campus that killed a 23-year-old woman. Tuscaloosa police Captain Jack Kennedy said the victim...
SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis
Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
popville.com
Nike Georgetown Closing as of January 20th, 2023 – AKA Today!!
A reader reports: “I heard from Nike in Georgetown that they will be closing end of this week due to a leasing issue. A manager there told me while going through an issue with a return.”. A call to the Georgetown store says: “our location is closing as of...
mocoshow.com
Golfdom “The Golfer’s Store” is Coming to Rockville
Golfdom “The Golfer’s Store” has leased the space that was formerly home to Pier 1 Imports at 12137 Rockville Pike in the Pike Center– the shopping center that’s home to TGI Friday’s, according to a Biz Journals Report. The space has been home to Spirit Halloween in the years since Pier 1 Imports closed.
Bay Net
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins
BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Montgomery | Shopping mall in Maryland
Westfield Montgomery is an upscale shopping center located in Bethesda, Maryland, on Democracy Boulevard near Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway. The mall opened in March 1968, with three anchor stores and 58 small stores. The first anchors were the Hecht Company, Garfinckel's, and Sears. One of the small stores was the Bond Stores outlet. In the mid-1970s expansion, $4.5 million was spent on 155,000 square feet for the Woodward & Lothrop store and 60,000 square feet to build 40 additional stores. In the October 1991 renovation, Nordstrom and Crate & Barrel stores entered the mall.
D.C. among six cities with soaring number of murders to start 2023
Erinn Broadus And Trevor Schakohl on January 20, 2023 Several U.S. cities were affected by deadly violence this year, outpacing the same period in 2022. As a response, experts urged police funding, community trust-building efforts, and investments in at-risk youth. Several cities, including Jacksonville, New Orleans, Minneapolis, the Las Vegas area, Washington, D.C., and Nashville, have seen an increase in violent crime to start 2023 compared to the same period last year. Experts recommend investing in community resources to reduce violent crime. “We’re less than a month into 2023, so it’s tough to say what a violent start to the The post D.C. among six cities with soaring number of murders to start 2023 appeared first on Shore News Network.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Back in the Day, It Was Arlington’s Favorite Fast Food
In the 1970s, one of the surprisingly popular items at the Holly Farms Chicken franchise on Wilson Boulevard came breaded and fried and packaged in a 12-ounce Styrofoam cup. It wasn’t the signature two-piece fried chicken meal (complete with dinner roll and “Holly Taters”) or the jumbo 18-piece bucket (only $7.89 in 1978), but chicken livers, which could be yours for less than a dollar.
Washington City Paper
Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland
After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
WUSA
Fairfax Co. elementary school bans contact sports at recess
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Mantua Elementary School Principal Linda Shannon sent a letter home to families Friday announcing that students will be banned from engaging in contact sports during recess from here on out. The Mantua Administration made the decision Thursday to effectively ban team recreational sports that can't...
The richest person in McLean is giving millions away
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.
