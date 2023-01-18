ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Archaeologists shed light on the lives of Stone Age hunter-gatherers in Britain

A team of archaeologists from the Universities of Chester and Manchester has made discoveries which shed new light on the communities who inhabited Britain after the end of the last Ice Age. Excavations carried out by the team at a site in North Yorkshire have uncovered the exceptionally well-preserved remains...
Phys.org

Soil and freshwater come under the spotlight in plastics-pollution fight

Growing awareness of microplastics in the ground and in freshwater highlights the need to tackle an environmental threat generally associated with oceans. On a recent stroll to his local supermarket in the southern German town of Bayreuth, Christian Laforsch decided to count how much plastic trash he passed. "It was...
Phys.org

Researchers find that traded species have distinctive life histories with extended reproductive lifecycles

A new study by researchers from Durham University, UK, Queen's University Belfast, UK, University of Extremadura, Spain and Swansea University, UK have revealed that vertebrate species involved in the live wildlife trade have distinctive life history traits, biological characteristics that determine the frequency and timing of reproduction. Researchers discovered that...
Phys.org

Violence was widespread in early farming society, says new study

Violence and warfare were widespread in many Neolithic communities across Northwest Europe, a period associated with the adoption of farming, new research suggests. Of the skeletal remains of more than 2,300 early farmers from 180 sites dating from around 8,000—4,000 years ago to, more than one in ten displayed weapon injuries, bioarcheologists found.

