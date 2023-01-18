ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Stuck at home, happy plants will keep me company

I am back being poorly. Confined to our London flat. Perhaps the long walks in driving Danish winter rain took more out of me than I’d realised. So my world has shrunk again. No Twelfth Night on Plot 29, a tradition here for Howard and me. A late Christmas commune with our north London land and whisky. Sometimes wiser older men. But not this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy