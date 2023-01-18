The Rev. Bernice King says leaders often only quote her father when it's convenient, and a fraud investigation into a popular state program

Read full article on original website
WABE's Week In Review: The saga at 'Cop City' turns deadly and Kemp goes global
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged seven people with domestic terrorism following a shootout with police at the site of a proposed public safety training center in Atlanta. Those arrested were all from out of state and range in age from 20 to 35 years old. Authorities say approximately 25 illegal campsites were cleared.
Ashely Diamond drops lawsuit against Georgia Department of Corrections to focus on healing
Ashely Diamond, a transgender Black woman, who has challenged the Georgia Department of Corrections twice over transgender policies, has decided not to move forward with a second lawsuit against the prison system. The Southern Poverty Law Center and the Center for Constitutional Rights issued the following statement:. “Ashley Diamond has...
Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary draws Georgia advocates for and against abortion rights
Advocates who support and oppose access to abortion in Georgia are marking the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark United States Supreme Court decision establishing constitutional protections for abortion access. This year is the first anniversary of the 1973 ruling since the court overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortion-rights...
Awaiting court action on 6-week ban, Georgia abortion clinics turn patients away
The Georgia Supreme Court is preparing to take up a lawsuit challenging the state’s six-week abortion ban in March. After the law known as House Bill 481 took effect last fall, clinics that provide abortion have had to adjust to the restrictions. In this story, we spend time with...
Georgia wildlife officials bust venomous snake trafficking operation
Authorities in Georgia and Florida busted an illegal venomous snake operation this month, following an undercover investigation that involved the sale of around 200 cobras, vipers and others. Law enforcement officials with both states’ wildlife agencies have been investigating the black-market trade of the animals since 2021, according to the...
Georgia scientists help field-test world's first honeybee vaccine
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Researchers have developed the world’s first vaccine for honeybees – and field tested it here in Georgia. Earlier this month,...
