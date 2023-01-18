ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Rev. Bernice King says leaders often only quote her father when it's convenient, and a fraud investigation into a popular state program

wabe.org
 3 days ago
wabe.org

WABE's Week In Review: The saga at 'Cop City' turns deadly and Kemp goes global

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged seven people with domestic terrorism following a shootout with police at the site of a proposed public safety training center in Atlanta. Those arrested were all from out of state and range in age from 20 to 35 years old. Authorities say approximately 25 illegal campsites were cleared.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Georgia wildlife officials bust venomous snake trafficking operation

Authorities in Georgia and Florida busted an illegal venomous snake operation this month, following an undercover investigation that involved the sale of around 200 cobras, vipers and others. Law enforcement officials with both states’ wildlife agencies have been investigating the black-market trade of the animals since 2021, according to the...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Georgia scientists help field-test world's first honeybee vaccine

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Researchers have developed the world’s first vaccine for honeybees – and field tested it here in Georgia. Earlier this month,...
GEORGIA STATE

