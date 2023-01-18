Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee Thursday morning that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state—and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working,...
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made in Sioux Falls drug ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust conducted in Sioux Falls Thursday. Court documents show seven people have been arrested and face multiple charges involving drug possession, selling drugs, guns and obstruction of law enforcement. In a court hearing, a prosecutor said police believe Bradmon Alexander, 35, and Mackenzie Zimmerman, 33, were the biggest meth and fentanyl dealers in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Emily’s Hope & 988
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since leaving her long broadcasting career with KELOLAND Media group just a few months ago, Angela Kennecke has devoted her time to her non-profit, Emily’s Hope. Through the organization she’s raising awareness on the dangers of fentanyl and addictions. On this episode...
KELOLAND TV
Record year for officer-involved shootings in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A little more than four weeks ago, a Sioux Falls police officer pulled over a car with suspicious license plates. According to police, the 22-year-old driver refused to get out of the car and then tried to drive away, putting the officer’s life in danger. The officer fired several shots, striking the driver multiple times, and the front-seat passenger was also hit.
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; SDSU coach to retire; Man wanted for kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City, is now in the hands of the South Dakota DCI.
KELOLAND TV
Former attorney charged with rape in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former attorney accused of rape is out on bond Wednesday after spending the previous night in the Minnehaha County Jail. A judge had set bond at $10,000 cash or surety. Joseph Smyrak appeared in court Wednesday morning where a judge entered a not-guilty...
KELOLAND TV
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls divorce decision sent back to circuit court
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge must take another look at how an ex-husband’s military-retirement pay should be split with the ex-wife, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices unanimously found that Circuit Judge Jon Sogn made an incorrect calculation. They ordered the Minnehaha County...
KELOLAND TV
VPD: Watch for fake money being used
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion police department is sending out a warning about fake money being used in the city. Police say a common indicator is the presence of “For Motion Picture or Product Use Only” located somewhere on the bill. Sioux Falls police have also...
KELOLAND TV
Former police officer sentenced; Snow cleanup in SE KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. A former Sioux Falls police officer is in federal court on Thursday, scheduled to be sentenced. The South Dakota Department of Education has released a new...
KELOLAND TV
Officials ask for public’s help locating wanted man
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted man. Kaynen Dantrel Nipp, 23, is wanted for abuse or cruelty to a minor under age seven. Nipp is 5’9″ and approximately 160 pounds. If you have any information on...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Police Chief testifies in Senate Judiciary Committee meeting
Three chiefs of police, including Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer, told the state Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state, and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working, with too little prison space and too few drug addiction rehabilitation resources.
Madison Daily Leader
Benefit will aid local family
As lifelong Madison community member Justin Wise faces his second battle with cancer, his community stands by his side. Mustang Seeds and Red Horse Seed Production will host a benefit for Wise and his family on Saturday at the Downtown Armory to assist the family with medical, travel and lodging costs for his cancer treatment.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 21
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a major crash on the east side of Sioux Falls. Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave. Two dangerous...
KELOLAND TV
Local animal rescue struggles to keep up with demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local non-profit organization is starting the new year on a sour note. Almost Home Canine Rescue is a foster-based animal rescue in Sioux Falls, but the organization is struggling. “Donations are down, adoptions are down and there are more animals coming into rescue...
Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History
This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
KELOLAND TV
Local car lot vandalized over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Sioux Falls car lot over the weekend. It happened on the 800 block of East 10th Street. Police say 7 vehicles had windows broken out. “The manager or owner had left Saturday afternoon and then...
KELOLAND TV
Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
