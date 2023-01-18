Read full article on original website
Highly-rated grocery store opens in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
kciiradio.com
Hillcrest Hits the Road For Saturday Non-Conference Contest
The Hillcrest Academy Raven boys basketball team steps outside the Southeast Iowa Superconference today when they travel to West Liberty to square off with the Comets. The Ravens are 8-7 overall this season and 8-4 in the Superconference after a 47-46 loss to Louisa-Muscatine Friday on Senior Night in Kalona where Grant Bender led the way with 26 points. On the year, The Ravens score 57 points per game and give up 47, shooting 45% as a team, 33% from three and 51% at the line with 25 boards, 14 assists, 12 steals and 11 turnovers per game. Individually, Grant Bender leads the Raven attack with 17 points and six boards per night. Luke Schrock has a team best four assists and three steals.
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawks Get Sweep at West Liberty
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams put their brooms to work Friday in a River Valley Conference sweep of the Comets at West Liberty. The Golden Hawk girls hung on for a 50-48 win over the No. 13 in Class 3A Comets. West Liberty had an early lead of 9-3 to start the game and 14-10 after one quarter, but Mid-Prairie countered with 10 straight points in the second and outscored the Comets 13-3 in total in the frame to go into half with a 27-23 lead. The Hawks would push the margin as high as 11 early in the fourth quarter and it stood there with three minutes to go. That’s when division I prospect Kelsey Joens took over for the Comets. She ended with a game high 27 points, 22 in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 48 with 11 seconds left. With one more chance the Golden Hawks beat the press, went the length of the floor and found senior Landry Pacha inside who was fouled with 1.6 seconds on the clock. She calmly strode to the line, knocked down a pair and gave the Hawks their margin of victory after a last second defense stop. Pacha spoke after the game hitting the free throws and the win. “Well, when I was out there I was shaking and then I just told myself ‘this has to go in. You are going to make this’, and I made both of them. I was so relieved. It was so close and my team just did great. everybody played very well and it was great when that buzzer went off.”
kciiradio.com
Mount Pleasant Sweeps Season Series With Washington Hoops
The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team gave away a first-half lead and thus lost a battle for first place in the Southeast Conference, falling 58-51 at home to rival Mount Pleasant last night. Washington raced out to a 12-1 lead in the opening minutes and would stay in front the rest of the first half, leading 15-6 after one quarter and 27-20 at halftime. But Mount Pleasant stuck around all night, using free throws and a big night from junior guard Payton Hagans to ultimately rally. Hagans hit six three-point field goals and scored a game-high 30 points. Hagans also hit eight free throws, part of 18 total that the Panthers knocked down. Senior Aden Six would be the only Demon in double figures with 18 points as both of Washington’s conference losses have now come to Mount Pleasant. The Demons drop to 5-2 in league play and 6-6 overall.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Take Two of Three at Durant
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys wrestling team finished the River Valley Conference dual season Thursday, winning two of three in a quadrangular at Durant. The Hawks beat the home Wildcats 46-27. Mid-Prairie got wins in contested matches from Landry Gingerich at 138lbs by fall, Evan Phillips at 145 by fall, Terry Bordenave at 195 by fall, and Quinn Callahan at 220lbs by 11-2 major decision.
kciiradio.com
Eagles, Savages Win League Games Ahead of Renewing Hoops Rivalry.
The Keota Eagles continued their excellent boys’ basketball season by pulling away in the second half to defeat Belle Plaine 68-56 Tuesday night. Keota led 12-9 after one quarter but created cushion from there, building the advantage to nine points at halftime and nearly doubling that en route to a 47-30 lead going into the final period. It was another strong night for the Eagle offense, with four players in double-figure scoring. Junior forward Evan Vittetoe had a double-double with game highs of 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Junior point guard Cole Kindred posted 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while senior Aidan Anderson finished with 13 points, five boards and two steals to help the Eagles improve to 10-2 in the South Iowa Cedar League and 13-3 overall.
kciiradio.com
Husky Girls’ Hoops Outlasts Louisa-Muscatine
The Highland Huskies were able to grind out a road conference victory in girls’ basketball Tuesday night, defeating Louisa-Muscatine 48-45 in overtime. Highland trailed by six at the end of the first quarter but used a 12-6 run to tie the game at 17 going into halftime. The Huskies had a two-point lead heading into the final period, but Louisa-Muscatine would even the game at 40 at the end of regulation, and it would take a great defensive effort and a few key baskets to finally vanquish the Falcons. Highland junior star Sarah Burton was at her best again, scoring a game-high 26 points and converting 10-out-of-10 free-throw attempts. Senior Jessica Kraus added 14 points as the Huskies improve to 5-6 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North and 6-8 overall.
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawks Split With Bears Tuesday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams hosted West Branch Tuesday for a River Valley Conference doubleheader that saw the girls grab a win and the boys fall. The Hawks opened the night a winner in the girls game 46-37. The Bears sprang on top 16-10 after one but an 18-5 Golden Hawk run that lasted the entire second period, put Mid-Prairie on top 28-21 at half. West Branch answered with a 12-2 third frame to lead 33-30 through three before the Hawks closed on a 16-4 sprint to win. This week, Golden Hawk head coach Danny Hershberger talked about the victory. “I thought our girls did a great job of stepping up in a tough situation. Forcing turnovers. Kylie Reinier has a huge and-one to give us a lead in the fourth quarter. We don’t panic. We get the job done. We turned the ball over 20 times, which is a little uncharacteristic for us, but, we forced them into quite a few turnovers. Amara Jones gets six steals. Kylie Reinier has three steals. Points were at a premium and Amara Jones scores eight in the fourth quarter. Kylie (Reinier) has four or five in the fourth quarter. Seniors stepped up when we needed them to and found ways to make game winning plays.”
kciiradio.com
Mid-Prairie on the Road in West Liberty Friday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams make the trip to West Liberty Friday for a River Valley Conference doubleheader with the Comets. The Mid-Prairie girls are 8-5 this year, 5-2 in the River Valley and unbeaten since Christmas after a 46-37 win Tuesday in Wellman over West Branch where Nora Pennington led the way with nine points. This year, Mid-Prairie averages 53 points per game and gives up 43, shooting 37% from the floor, 27% from three and 59% at the line with 37 rebounds, 12 assists, 13 steals and 16 turnovers. Individual leaders include Amara Jones at 11 points, five assists and five steals per game with Landry Pacha at seven boards per night.
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawk Girls Travel to Final Tri Of the Season
The Mid-Prairie Girls wrestling team has their final duals of the year tonight at Solon against the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the home Lady Spartans. Mid-Prairie is 5-1 in duals this year, including a 57-47 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Senior Night last week. The Hawks have one ranked wrestler in their lineup with Gabi Robertson No. 7 at 100lbs, in the latest poll from IAwrestle.com. Ellie Brenneman has the team lead with 27 wins, followed by Robertson’s 26, 24 each for Ashlee Farrier and Marissa Cline and 22 for Mia Garvey.
kciiradio.com
Fred W. Uthe
Visitation for 76-year-old Fred W. Uthe of Iowa City will be held on Friday, January 20 from 4-7 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction. Graveside services with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 at the Columbus City Cemetery. Following the service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Columbus Junction American Legion. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Fred.
kciiradio.com
Beth C. Janecek
Funeral services for 100-year-old Beth C. Janecek of Washington will be held at 11a.m. Friday, January 27th at the West Chester United Methodist Church. Calling hours will begin at 2p.m. Thursday, January 26th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. The service will be livestreamed on the Jones Eden Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for the Washington Public Library or West Chester United Methodist Church.
kciiradio.com
Hills Bank and Trust Leadership Grant Due March 1
The Hills Bank and Trust Leadership Grant deadline is March 1. This grant is for high school juniors planning to attend college in the fall of 2023. It’s a unique opportunity to gain valuable leadership skills and earn a college scholarship. Potential Participants apply as juniors and participate in leadership training sponsored by Hills Bank. Upon completion of the leadership courses, each participant receives a $1,000 scholarship. The scholarships are for students applying to a two or four-year college or university in Iowa. Twenty students are selected for the program. High school juniors residing in or attending school in Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Linn, Louisa, Muscatine, or Washington counties in Iowa are eligible to apply. Applicants will need two letters of recommendation from either a community member, employer, or volunteer and from a school teacher or academic advisor. You can find a link to the application with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Registration Open For February STEM Club In Keota
Washington County Extension & 4-H, along with Keota Elementary, are offering a February STEM Club for fourth through sixth grade students. The registration deadline for the club is Wednesday, February 1. The club meets after school every Tuesday in February until 5 p.m. in the Keota Elementary Library. Next month’s...
kciiradio.com
Unsafe Ice Conditions Continue In Southeast Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources released their weekly fishing report Wednesday. With a majority of lakes and ponds in Southeast Iowa continuing to have unsafe ice conditions, very few fishing reports were available. In Washington County, Lake Darling has about four acres of open water above the in-lake silt...
kciiradio.com
Keota Superintendent, High School Principal Hiring Process Update
On Monday, the Keota Community School District Board of Education released an update on the hiring process for its superintendent and high school principal positions. The search began after Jim Henrich, who has held the positions since 2017, announced that he will be retiring at the end of the school year.
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Library to host Gallery Talk with Carol Ray
The Washington Public Library is going to have a Gallery Talk with Washington Art Historian Carol Ray. You can join Ray as she takes a tour of the library’s artwork, giving information about the pieces and the artists that created them. This event is Thursday and begins at 11 AM. This event is one of many that the Public Library offers throughout the year. Washington Public Library Director, Cary Ann Siegfried had this to say about the use of the public library and what people may forget, “That libraries are not warehouses for books. We’re places for people to connect, create, imagine, and explore, and you know, share their talents with others. I don’t think people necessarily think of that first when they think of libraries.” You can find a link to the Washington Public Libraries event calendar with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Hillcrest Academy Custodian Collecting Donations To Aid Homeland
Mike Shapovalov is custodian for Hillcrest Academy, and a native of Ukraine. When the country was invaded by Russia in February of 2022, Shapovalov, with family and friends still living in Ukraine, answered the call to action. Through the support of Hillcrest, the Sharon Bethel Church, and residents of Kalona,...
kciiradio.com
Mike Naig’s 99 County Tour Stops In Keota
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, visited Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota on Friday, as part of his 99 County Tour. Naig, who was sworn into his second term last week, spoke with KCII about the purpose of the tour. “I get around and travel to all 99 counties every year, trying to get into different kinds of businesses,” he said. “We’ve been talking a lot in the last year about local foods and Iowa-made products. This being a good Iowa winery, [we’re] wanting to come and hear about their experience, some of the challenges they might be having or what’s working well.”
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Library Hosting Recycled Runway Event
The Washington Public Library is bringing back a favorite event for Fiber Arts February. The Recycled Runway event is a teen program for grades 5th through 12th that is scheduled for Friday, February 3rd, from 2 to 4 PM. KCII spoke with Assistant Library Director LeAnn Kunz about the event, “We’ve had some really amazing pieces of clothing over the years. The history of it is just amazing, the things that the kids have created, and some of them have actually been worn.” The program challenges kids to create pieces of clothing using recycled materials. Traditionally, there has been a fashion show after the challenge to showcase the recycled creations.
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session on Monday, January 23. Proceedings begin at 8 a.m. with individual department heads to discuss the budget for the 2024 fiscal year. As part of the weekly board meeting, supervisors plan to speak with the Jefferson County Engineer, before...
