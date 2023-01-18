The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams put their brooms to work Friday in a River Valley Conference sweep of the Comets at West Liberty. The Golden Hawk girls hung on for a 50-48 win over the No. 13 in Class 3A Comets. West Liberty had an early lead of 9-3 to start the game and 14-10 after one quarter, but Mid-Prairie countered with 10 straight points in the second and outscored the Comets 13-3 in total in the frame to go into half with a 27-23 lead. The Hawks would push the margin as high as 11 early in the fourth quarter and it stood there with three minutes to go. That’s when division I prospect Kelsey Joens took over for the Comets. She ended with a game high 27 points, 22 in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 48 with 11 seconds left. With one more chance the Golden Hawks beat the press, went the length of the floor and found senior Landry Pacha inside who was fouled with 1.6 seconds on the clock. She calmly strode to the line, knocked down a pair and gave the Hawks their margin of victory after a last second defense stop. Pacha spoke after the game hitting the free throws and the win. “Well, when I was out there I was shaking and then I just told myself ‘this has to go in. You are going to make this’, and I made both of them. I was so relieved. It was so close and my team just did great. everybody played very well and it was great when that buzzer went off.”

WEST LIBERTY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO