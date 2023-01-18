Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber Board appoints President, and selects new Board Chair to kick off 2023
The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) Board of Directors recently approved a change of leadership to continue their growth and impact into 2023. Julio Resendez, who was previously the board of secretary, was selected by the board of directors to serve as the Chairman of the Board for 2023/2024. The board also approved the appointment of Miguel Lopez to the position of President for the chamber. Lopez recently served as board chair, both Resendez and Lopez were part of the reorganization of MCHC in 2022.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland City Council calls for termination of city secretary
After less than six months on the job, Cleveland City Secretary Teralyn May was terminated at Tuesday night’s Cleveland City Council meeting. In a surprise move, Council unanimously voted to have May removed from her duties and to begin the process of finding another city secretary. May’s termination came...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County partnership works to prevent fentanyl crisis
Montgomery County mothers and officials are working together to stop the growing number of kids falling victim to the growing fentanyl crisis. FOX 26’s Damali Keith speaks to city officials and mothers in Montgomery County where a new partnership has been formed to share the dangers of fentanyl. Original...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food Bank sets date for annual gala at Woodlands Waterway
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Montgomery County Food Bank has set its annual Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala for Feb. 11 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center in The Woodlands. The food bank is a nonprofit hunger relief organization dedicated…
The Woodlands Township to hear presentations on mall development, power outages
The Woodlands Township board of directors will have a focus on economic development at the Jan. 19 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors will hear from developers discussing preliminary plans for The Woodlands Mall as well as a presentation from CenterPoint Energy regarding repetitive outages in the Creekside Park area at its Jan. 19 meeting.
Alvin, Pearland ISDs receive the Meritorious Budget Award for FY 2022-23 budgets
From left, Alvin ISD Budgeting Director Sonja Hockin and Alvin ISD Superintendent Carol Nelson hold the award. (Courtesy Alvin ISD) The Association of School Business Officials International, a Virginia-based nonprofit, awarded Alvin ISD and Pearland ISD with the Meritorious Budget Award for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget year, according to releases from AISD and PISD.
Sugar Land approves $9.4M smart meter water project
The city of Sugar Land is expected to roll out a smart metering program over the next two years. (Courtesy Pexels) Following in line with nearby cities, Sugar Land has approved a $9.4 million water metering upgrade across the city. The project, which was approved at the Jan. 17 City...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The…
Humble officials host groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station No. 2 replacement
City of Humble officials gathered Jan. 20 for a groundbreaking ceremony for Humble Fire Station No. 2. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) City of Humble officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 20 for the roughly $6.13 million replacement of Humble Fire Station No. 2. The 12,000-square-foot facility, which will be located at...
County toll road expansion underway in Fort Bend County
According to the Fort Bend County Toll Road Association, the project is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction has begun on the $43.3 million Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road expansion project, which will include an extension toward Sienna Ranch Road and an overpass over Sienna Parkway.
Developer breaks ground on single-family rental home community in Missouri City
The development includes 186 single-family build-to-rent homes with front yards, fenced backyards and attached two-car garages. (Rendering courtesy The PR Boutique) The Dinerstein Companies has broken ground on a 186-home build-to-rent community in Missouri City, joining Houston’s growing single-family rental market. The 35.29-acre development is located at 10050 Hwy....
thewoodlandstx.com
Service Alert Starting Monday, January 23, 2023
The Woodlands Express Downtown morning drop-off locations will be permanently moved to accommodate Metro stop changes. Afternoon pick-up locations are not impacted. Visit www.thewoodlandstown ship-tx.gov/96/Trans portation to view the map of new drop-offs.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston residential buffering code changes considered by city council
The Houston City Council delayed proposed changes on Wednesday to its Residential Buffering Code for newly constructed commercial developments. The proposed changes would provide protection to Houstonians living in residential neighborhoods as it relates to commercial buildings, like high-rises, close to single family homes. For the last two years, the...
CenterPoint Energy presents update on power outage issues in Creekside Park
The board heard from CenterPoint on the outages in Creekside Park. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) CenterPoint Energy provided an update to The Woodlands Township board of directors meeting Jan. 19 regarding repeated outages and the preventative measures that will be taken moving forward. Service consultant Marcus Williams presented the report for...
mocomotive.com
Spring Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show on March 4-5 at the Lone Star Convention Center
CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is the only event of its kind in the Montgomery County area encompassing featuring special guest appearances and over 100 exhibitors with the latest in-home products and services on the market. Take home a DIY Home Décor welcome mat…
mocomotive.com
I-45 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study
I-45 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. ne of two in-person public meetings this week to present the latest updates regarding TxDOT’s Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study for Interstate 45 North between Beltway 8 in Harris County and Loop 336 South in Conroe informed residents who attended Tuesday night at the Oak Ridge High School Ninth Grade campus.
A neighborhood from 1981: Learn about this month's featured neighborhood for the Spring, Klein area
A house located at 13002 Mission Valley Drive. (Courtesy HAR) The Champions neighborhood includes the subdivisions of Champions north, east, south and west, and is zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Median home value: $412,000*. Homes on the market: 10**. Homes under contract: 3**. Median annual property taxes: $10,261. Median price per...
mocomotive.com
East Montgomery County history scavenger hunt set for Jan. 28
The Montgomery County Historical Commission is hosting its 10th annual Montgomery County History Road Rally in East Montgomery County on Saturday, Jan. 28. Chairman Larry Foerster describes the event as “a fun history scavenger hunt for family and friends, designed to educate and promote local community history as each year it features the history of a different section of the Montgomery County.”
thekatynews.com
Sugar Land Harmony Public Schools Student Named as One of America’s Top 300 Teen Scientists
Senior, Aaditya Arun has been named one of the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023. Arun won for his project titled, “Determine the Deleterious Effect of Excess Fluoride on Reproductive Outcome and Development of Dip Bag-Based De-Fluoridation Solution.” The scholar was awarded $2,000 and his school received a $2,000 grant.
Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
Comments / 0