mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber Board appoints President, and selects new Board Chair to kick off 2023

The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) Board of Directors recently approved a change of leadership to continue their growth and impact into 2023. Julio Resendez, who was previously the board of secretary, was selected by the board of directors to serve as the Chairman of the Board for 2023/2024. The board also approved the appointment of Miguel Lopez to the position of President for the chamber. Lopez recently served as board chair, both Resendez and Lopez were part of the reorganization of MCHC in 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland City Council calls for termination of city secretary

After less than six months on the job, Cleveland City Secretary Teralyn May was terminated at Tuesday night’s Cleveland City Council meeting. In a surprise move, Council unanimously voted to have May removed from her duties and to begin the process of finding another city secretary. May’s termination came...
CLEVELAND, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County partnership works to prevent fentanyl crisis

Montgomery County mothers and officials are working together to stop the growing number of kids falling victim to the growing fentanyl crisis. FOX 26’s Damali Keith speaks to city officials and mothers in Montgomery County where a new partnership has been formed to share the dangers of fentanyl. Original...
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands Township to hear presentations on mall development, power outages

The Woodlands Township board of directors will have a focus on economic development at the Jan. 19 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors will hear from developers discussing preliminary plans for The Woodlands Mall as well as a presentation from CenterPoint Energy regarding repetitive outages in the Creekside Park area at its Jan. 19 meeting.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Alvin, Pearland ISDs receive the Meritorious Budget Award for FY 2022-23 budgets

From left, Alvin ISD Budgeting Director Sonja Hockin and Alvin ISD Superintendent Carol Nelson hold the award. (Courtesy Alvin ISD) The Association of School Business Officials International, a Virginia-based nonprofit, awarded Alvin ISD and Pearland ISD with the Meritorious Budget Award for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget year, according to releases from AISD and PISD.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Developer breaks ground on single-family rental home community in Missouri City

The development includes 186 single-family build-to-rent homes with front yards, fenced backyards and attached two-car garages. (Rendering courtesy The PR Boutique) The Dinerstein Companies has broken ground on a 186-home build-to-rent community in Missouri City, joining Houston’s growing single-family rental market. The 35.29-acre development is located at 10050 Hwy....
MISSOURI CITY, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

Service Alert Starting Monday, January 23, 2023

The Woodlands Express Downtown morning drop-off locations will be permanently moved to accommodate Metro stop changes. Afternoon pick-up locations are not impacted. Visit www.thewoodlandstown ship-tx.gov/96/Trans portation to view the map of new drop-offs.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston residential buffering code changes considered by city council

The Houston City Council delayed proposed changes on Wednesday to its Residential Buffering Code for newly constructed commercial developments. The proposed changes would provide protection to Houstonians living in residential neighborhoods as it relates to commercial buildings, like high-rises, close to single family homes. For the last two years, the...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

I-45 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study

I-45 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. ne of two in-person public meetings this week to present the latest updates regarding TxDOT’s Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study for Interstate 45 North between Beltway 8 in Harris County and Loop 336 South in Conroe informed residents who attended Tuesday night at the Oak Ridge High School Ninth Grade campus.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

East Montgomery County history scavenger hunt set for Jan. 28

The Montgomery County Historical Commission is hosting its 10th annual Montgomery County History Road Rally in East Montgomery County on Saturday, Jan. 28. Chairman Larry Foerster describes the event as “a fun history scavenger hunt for family and friends, designed to educate and promote local community history as each year it features the history of a different section of the Montgomery County.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August

The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

