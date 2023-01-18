The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) Board of Directors recently approved a change of leadership to continue their growth and impact into 2023. Julio Resendez, who was previously the board of secretary, was selected by the board of directors to serve as the Chairman of the Board for 2023/2024. The board also approved the appointment of Miguel Lopez to the position of President for the chamber. Lopez recently served as board chair, both Resendez and Lopez were part of the reorganization of MCHC in 2022.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO