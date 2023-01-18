ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx man charged with murder in fatal stabbing on New Year’s Day

By Mira Wassef
 3 days ago

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of fatally stabbing a 63-year-old man in the chest on a Claremont street on New Year’s Day, police said Wednesday.

Ira Shane, 52, was arrested and charged Tuesday with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the attack , police said.

Shane allegedly stabbed the victim, who has not been publicly identified, and a 38-year-old woman during a dispute on College Avenue near East 169th Street, police said. The woman suffered a stab wound to the torso and survived the attack.

Police were called after the victims arrived at an area emergency room by private means shortly before 3:55 a.m., authorities said. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Shane’s arraignment was pending, as of Wednesday morning.

