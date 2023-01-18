ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State Fair 2023: For King & Country coming to fair's main stage

By Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

Grammy-winning Christian artists For King & Country are coming to the Wisconsin State Fair , the second headliner announced for the 2023 fair.

Australian brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will bring their band to the main stage Aug. 7 behind their latest album "What Are We Waiting For?" They've played the fair before, but their most recent show at Wisconsin State Fair Park was a drive-in concert in a parking lot on the grounds in 2020. Their most recent show in Milwaukee was at Summerfest last year.

Tickets for the Aug. 7 show, priced between $41 and $51, go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at wistatefair.com . Tickets include fair general admission Aug. 7. Christian artist Katy Nichole will open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pWkJ_0kIkfbqn00

The announcement follows news Tuesday that Alabama will kick off the fair Aug. 3 on the main stage. Those tickets too go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27.

The fair is expected to announce nine more main stage headliners. The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair will run from Aug. 3 to 13.

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com . Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin State Fair 2023: For King & Country coming to fair's main stage

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

