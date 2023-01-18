Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
techvisibility.com
Payday loans into the San Antonio: Someone answer is one of the expected issues
Pay check loaning in america is continually to your come across an improvements. Seem to, 5.5per penny about your public possess you would like such as environmentally friendly financial gifts during the last few 5yrs. Really, they’re perhaps not better-knew regarding some body, as much build-believe investigation is available.
San Antonio's Alamodome ranked among world's ugliest buildings
Even San Antonians have criticized the building, often referring to it as a the 'Dead Armadillo.'
KHOU
A Texas spot makes list of 'top ten eyesores' in the US
SAN ANTONIO — The iconic Alamodome, which holds so many memories for San Antonians and continues to draw recordbreaking crowds, popped up on a list of the top ten ugliest buildings in the country. The list is from the the website Buildworld, which calculated its list of the "Top...
Austin-San Antonio corridor's growth boosts developments, inches closer to forming a metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Beto O'Rourke, Viral Craigslist Ad: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Plenty of readers also keyed in on a humorous story about a Texas man willing to swap sex for cartons of eggs.
news4sanantonio.com
Mayor blasts financial transparency as Visit San Antonio makes new moves
SAN ANTONIO – The city’s tourism agency is shutting down its visitor center across from The Alamo while at the same time spending money to have a bigger presence in London. The Trouble Shooters found out it’s raising concerns at the city’s highest level about financial transparency....
KXAN
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
'When God moved me, I moved' | San Antonio woman opens multi-beauty service salon
SAN ANTONIO — All it took was perseverance, a dream and dedication for House of Slay to be born. Shai Bellamy went from working out of her house, to opening her own business which is a one stop shop for beauty enthusiasts. “I had started doing brows back in...
Where to get delicious crawfish in San Antonio during mudbug season
All enjoyment of a crawfish boil with none of the work to cook.
Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio
The new XBB.1.5. Omicron subvariant accounts of 80% of new COVID-19 cases in part of the Northeastern U.S., according to the CDC.
fox7austin.com
Neo-Nazi flyers left at Central Texas homes on MLK Day
CENTRAL TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League confirmed swastika laden flyers linked to a Neo-Nazi Telegram channel were left in front of homes in Pflugerville, San Marcos and Leander on and around Martin Luther King Day. "The dreams that MLK had. They're not just dreams. They're a reality that we want...
Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas
The luxury bus service is the perfect transportation option.
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area
Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
Man shot in parking lot of health clinic in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while in the parking lot of a health clinic Friday afternoon, officials say. San Antonio police responded to the 400 block of Abshire for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back of the shoulder in the parking lot of the health clinic.
KTSA
Ground broken for new San Antonio police station
KTSA News (Left to Right: Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, Public Work Director Razi Hosseini, SAPD Chief William McManus) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is now officially broken for a new police station on the northern outskirts of downtown San Antonio. Numerous city...
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
Comments / 0