WSMV

Police: Paris Tenn. man wanted in Clarksville for robbery arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department arrested a man wanted for allegedly robbing the B&L Market on Friday. Patrick Bentley, 22, of Paris, was wanted in connection to the robbery at the B&L Market at 1361 College Street. Bentley was arrested on Saturday evening and was booked in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

One injured after shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is injured after a shooting in East Nashville. Metro Police were called to 150 Dellway Villa Rd. on Saturday evening around 6:22 p.m. Police on the scene told WSMV4 that one person was taken to the hospital. As of this writing, the shooting victim’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Saturday morning News Update

People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nursing home fire in Tullahoma

People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Merchants on Broadway catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Three dead in Spring Hill crash

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring Hill Police are investigating a crash that left three people dead early Friday morning. According to SHPD, two vehicles crashed around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, and three adults died. The identities of the victims were not yet available. Highway 31 was closed in both...
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

TBI: 13 arrested on drug charges in Dickson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A multi-agency investigation with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force and multiple law enforcement partner agencies resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges, the TBI announced Friday.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Guns recovered at two Nashville high schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police reported finding guns at two separate high schools in Nashville on Wednesday. According to MNPD, a 16-year-old male student at Whites Creek High School was charged with bringing a gun onto school property after a search of his vehicle for drugs produced a loaded firearm. School personnel initiated the search after smelling the strong odor of marijuana on the student. Several grams of the drug were discovered in a baggie along with the firearm.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Sheriff: Human bones found by Tennessee hunter had been there for a year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area of Williamson County had been there for at least a year, investigators said Friday. A hunter was tracking deer in the woods along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road in November when they stumbled upon a human skull. Investigators arrived and found more bones at the site.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

14-year-old boy dies days after fatal Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy has died days after being shot in North Nashville. Metro Police said 14-year-old Cordarion Hall died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Friday. Hall and 19-year-old Michael Adams were shot Monday night near 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive. Adams was found dead in a yard of Salem Mason Drive, police said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Early morning house fire in Franklin injures woman

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning house fire in Franklin has left one woman seriously injured, according to the Franklin Fire Department. Emergency responders were dispatched to a residential fire on Chestnut Lane at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers observed heavy smoke coming from the home....
FRANKLIN, TN

