WSMV
Police: Paris Tenn. man wanted in Clarksville for robbery arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department arrested a man wanted for allegedly robbing the B&L Market on Friday. Patrick Bentley, 22, of Paris, was wanted in connection to the robbery at the B&L Market at 1361 College Street. Bentley was arrested on Saturday evening and was booked in...
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday night. The sheriff's office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
WSMV
One injured after shooting in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is injured after a shooting in East Nashville. Metro Police were called to 150 Dellway Villa Rd. on Saturday evening around 6:22 p.m. Police on the scene told WSMV4 that one person was taken to the hospital.
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
WSMV
Saturday morning News Update
People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun.
WSMV
Nursing home fire in Tullahoma
People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
WSMV
Three teens arrested in connection to two robberies in Midtown, South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of teens were arrested in Nashville on Friday night for several robberies and burglaries. Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, detectives received a call about an armed robbery on Whispering Hills Drive, where an 18-year-old was approached by a group of men. The victim told...
fox17.com
Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation.
WSMV
Merchants on Broadway catches fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Teens arrested after allegedly robbing people at gunpoint in South Nashville
Metro police say three teens are now behind bars after they allegedly used guns to rob people in South Nashville.
WSMV
Three dead in Spring Hill crash
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring Hill Police are investigating a crash that left three people dead early Friday morning. According to SHPD, two vehicles crashed around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, and three adults died. The identities of the victims were not yet available. Highway 31 was closed in both...
WSMV
TBI: 13 arrested on drug charges in Dickson Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A multi-agency investigation with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force and multiple law enforcement partner agencies resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges, the TBI announced Friday.
WSMV
Guns recovered at two Nashville high schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police reported finding guns at two separate high schools in Nashville on Wednesday. According to MNPD, a 16-year-old male student at Whites Creek High School was charged with bringing a gun onto school property after a search of his vehicle for drugs produced a loaded firearm. School personnel initiated the search after smelling the strong odor of marijuana on the student. Several grams of the drug were discovered in a baggie along with the firearm.
fox17.com
Sheriff: Human bones found by Tennessee hunter had been there for a year
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area of Williamson County had been there for at least a year, investigators said Friday. A hunter was tracking deer in the woods along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road in November when they stumbled upon a human skull. Investigators arrived and found more bones at the site.
Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs and modified gun found in vehicle
Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they were reportedly traveling in a stolen vehicle.
Officers reveal top reason for deadly pedestrian accidents
"The number one contributor we see in accidents is distractions."
WSMV
14-year-old boy dies days after fatal Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy has died days after being shot in North Nashville. Metro Police said 14-year-old Cordarion Hall died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Friday. Hall and 19-year-old Michael Adams were shot Monday night near 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive. Adams was found dead in a yard of Salem Mason Drive, police said.
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Early morning house fire in Franklin injures woman
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning house fire in Franklin has left one woman seriously injured, according to the Franklin Fire Department. Emergency responders were dispatched to a residential fire on Chestnut Lane at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers observed heavy smoke coming from the home....
I-24, I-840 reopens after man shoots himself on roadway
Interstate 24 will reopen soon near Medical Center Parkway after police said a man shot himself before they arrived.
