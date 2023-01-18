Read full article on original website
Man Accused Of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend At Kings Mountain Gas Station Denied Bond
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at a gas station in Kings Mountain is denied bond during a court appearance Friday. Police say they arrested Timothy Parson during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Dixon School Road and I-85. The passenger, identified as Tracy...
Pedestrian killed in Boiling Springs hit and run, police say
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought following a deadly hit-and-run in Cleveland County, Boiling Springs Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday evening around 6 p.m. at an intersection on North Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue. A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries and was […]
CMPD officer shoots armed suspect during incident in University City area
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the University City area. Around 1 p.m. officers said they responded to a residence on Billings Park Drive to serve an involuntary commitment order. Police said while officers were preparing to serve the order,...
CMPD officer arrested after crash, charged with DWI: PD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte police officer was arrested and charged with driving while impaired following a car accident overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. near I-77 and Arrowood Road. Officers learned that two wrecks occurred as a result of a DWI, according […]
Victim shot while confronting suspect during a car break-in, officers say
The Greer Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot during a car break-in. Officers said Saturday, at about 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court. According to officers, during the investigation, they found the victim received a notification from his security...
‘Out of a scary movie’: Postal worker kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint, CMPD report says
CHARLOTTE — A postal service employee was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report. It happened on Candlewood Drive, which is in a neighborhood near South Boulevard in south Charlotte. According to the report, a mailman was robbed while delivering packages to homes there. A...
1 dead, suspect in custody after homicide in Gaston County, police say
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — One man is dead and another man is in custody after a homicide in Bessemer City on Friday morning, Gaston County Police said. Officers said they responded to Peggy Drive for a cardiac arrest call. On arrival, they said the circumstances indicated a homicide occurred.
Police Ask For More Help In Finding Madalina Cojocari, Months After Parents Failed To Report Disappearance
“Flood the area with her precious face," the Cornelius Police Department told their community on Facebook this week, hoping to generate more tips in the case. Police are begging for the public’s continued assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl who wasn’t reported missing until weeks after she was last seen by her family.
Neighbors On High Alert After Mail Carrier Is Robbed, Kidnapped In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte neighborhood is on high alert after a mail carrier was robbed and kidnapped while on his delivery route. According to a police report, the 66-year-old man told authorities he was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening while he was delivering mail along Candlewood Drive near South Blvd around 6:30pm. He says someone in a car pulled up next to him, pulled out a gun, and robbed him of his cell phone and an Arrow key. The mailman told police the suspect then kidnapped him and later dropped him off.
Stony Point Man Arrested By Iredell County Deputies
On Sunday, January 15, Iredell County Sheriff Deputies responded to a location on Taylorsville Highway in Stony Point in reference to shots fired . It was reported that the male subject shot several rounds toward another vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and was able to...
Suspect in fatal stabbing arrested in Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain Police say they arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman this week. Police conducted a traffic stop at Exit 5 (Dixon School Road) off I-85 and arrested 37-year-old Timothy Parson without incident. His passenger, Tracy Marie Hartis, was also arrested for obstruction of justice. The duo drove a 2003 BMW 325I with a South Carolina license plate. Authorities took both individuals to the Kings Mountain Police Department for processing.
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for the man they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a Kings Mountain convenience store Tuesday night. According to Kings Mountain Police, officers were called to the Silver Express on East King Street for a stabbing at 7:43 p.m. The...
$25,000 reward offered for suspect accused of throwing molotov cocktail
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to catch a local arsonist. Officials report a person can be seen on surveillance video throwing a molotov cocktail at the crisis pregnancy center in Lincolnton back on June 25. The FBI said the reward is...
Gastonia Wells Fargo Bank robbed Friday afternoon
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon, and Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a possible suspect. Gastonia Police say the bank robbery occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at South New Hope Road and Garrison Boulevard. Authorities say a...
Man wanted for father’s murder in Iredell County arrested in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing his father in Iredell County last week has been arrested in Charlotte, authorities said. Carlton Michael Clarke, 25, was wanted on a felony murder warrant for the death of Michel Renard Clarke, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said. Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on Interstate 40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton, North Carolina, who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.
Gaston County PD: Bessemer City man killed Friday morning
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A call for help thought to be cardiac arrest turned into a homicide Friday morning. Authorities went to 1001 Peggy Drive for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found that 20-year-old Cherryville resident Matthew Watkins had died in a homicide. Gaston...
Man arrested in 3-day string of armed robberies across Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested for a string of robberies in Charlotte this week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced. In a news conference Friday, Lt. Bryan Crum said it all began Wednesday afternoon and ended in an arrest early the next day. Lt. Crum said around 3:30...
NC woman receives anonymous call, finds stolen bass made nearly 70 years ago
GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina woman told Channel 9 she was heartbroken after someone stole her musical instrument shortly after she played it at a funeral. Hours later, Jaime Carter received an anonymous call with a location to her most prized possession. Carter first thought she was being...
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A suspect was arrested in Troutman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last Friday in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened on Hackberry Creek Trail, off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, at about 8:25 p.m. on Friday. One man was found...
