CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte neighborhood is on high alert after a mail carrier was robbed and kidnapped while on his delivery route. According to a police report, the 66-year-old man told authorities he was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening while he was delivering mail along Candlewood Drive near South Blvd around 6:30pm. He says someone in a car pulled up next to him, pulled out a gun, and robbed him of his cell phone and an Arrow key. The mailman told police the suspect then kidnapped him and later dropped him off.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO