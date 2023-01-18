ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Mountain, NC

Queen City News

Pedestrian killed in Boiling Springs hit and run, police say

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought following a deadly hit-and-run in Cleveland County, Boiling Springs Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday evening around 6 p.m. at an intersection on North Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue. A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries and was […]
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
Queen City News

CMPD officer arrested after crash, charged with DWI: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte police officer was arrested and charged with driving while impaired following a car accident overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. near I-77 and Arrowood Road. Officers learned that two wrecks occurred as a result of a DWI, according […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

Victim shot while confronting suspect during a car break-in, officers say

The Greer Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot during a car break-in. Officers said Saturday, at about 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court. According to officers, during the investigation, they found the victim received a notification from his security...
GREER, SC
Oxygen

Police Ask For More Help In Finding Madalina Cojocari, Months After Parents Failed To Report Disappearance

“Flood the area with her precious face," the Cornelius Police Department told their community on Facebook this week, hoping to generate more tips in the case. Police are begging for the public’s continued assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl who wasn’t reported missing until weeks after she was last seen by her family.
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Neighbors On High Alert After Mail Carrier Is Robbed, Kidnapped In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte neighborhood is on high alert after a mail carrier was robbed and kidnapped while on his delivery route. According to a police report, the 66-year-old man told authorities he was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening while he was delivering mail along Candlewood Drive near South Blvd around 6:30pm. He says someone in a car pulled up next to him, pulled out a gun, and robbed him of his cell phone and an Arrow key. The mailman told police the suspect then kidnapped him and later dropped him off.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Man Arrested By Iredell County Deputies

On Sunday, January 15, Iredell County Sheriff Deputies responded to a location on Taylorsville Highway in Stony Point in reference to shots fired . It was reported that the male subject shot several rounds toward another vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and was able to...
STONY POINT, NC
qcnews.com

Suspect in fatal stabbing arrested in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain Police say they arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman this week. Police conducted a traffic stop at Exit 5 (Dixon School Road) off I-85 and arrested 37-year-old Timothy Parson without incident. His passenger, Tracy Marie Hartis, was also arrested for obstruction of justice. The duo drove a 2003 BMW 325I with a South Carolina license plate. Authorities took both individuals to the Kings Mountain Police Department for processing.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
qcnews.com

Gastonia Wells Fargo Bank robbed Friday afternoon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon, and Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a possible suspect. Gastonia Police say the bank robbery occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at South New Hope Road and Garrison Boulevard. Authorities say a...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said. Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on Interstate 40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton, North Carolina, who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston County PD: Bessemer City man killed Friday morning

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A call for help thought to be cardiac arrest turned into a homicide Friday morning. Authorities went to 1001 Peggy Drive for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found that 20-year-old Cherryville resident Matthew Watkins had died in a homicide. Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

