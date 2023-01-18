Read full article on original website
Big waves to deliver storied Hawaii surf contest The Eddie
HONOLULU — (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests is expected to be held Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers will be competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.
21 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. 15.
Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be buried Monday at Mauna Ala, where Hawaiian royals have been buried since the 1800s. Surrounded by black gates and the seal of Hawaii’s kingdom, Mauna Ala has burials of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties. Kawananakoa, known as a...
FIRST ALERT: High surf warning posted for most north, west facing shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued for most north and west facing shores as a long-anticipated northwest swell is set to arrive. The Honolulu National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north facing shores of Maui.
North Shore murder trial closing arguments
North Shore murder trial closing arguments
Vog continues to blanket skylines as Kilauea impacts air quality statewide
Vog continues to blanket skylines as Kilauea impacts air quality statewide
Some businesses are reporting more confrontations with aggressive homeless people
Some businesses are reporting more confrontations with aggressive homeless people
Native Hawaiian activist who disrupted legislative opening session faces misdemeanor charge
Native Hawaiian activist who disrupted legislative opening session faces misdemeanor charge
Two coolant leaks in Mauna Kea telescope prompt internal investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two coolant leaks from the chilling system of the Mauna Kea telescope have prompted an investigation, the University of Hawaii said Saturday. UH said the fluid consists of 70% water and 30% ethylene glycol, which is commonly used as an antifreeze in cooling systems. EPA classifies ethylene...
U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia making Hawaii proud
Richard Buangan is serves as a U.S. ambassador to Mongolia. KITV caught up with him during his visit back home to Hawaii.
Memorial service set for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service is set to take place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died last December. She was 96. Kawananakoa will lie in state in the throne room at Iolani Palace for public viewing from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The casket arrives...
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
Firefighters responding to large blaze at Aiea highrise
Firefighters responding to large blaze at Aiea highrise
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 19, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 19, 2022

Things are picking up on the Pacific satellite as storms brew north of the state.
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Tax reform and early education were at the top of the agenda today as the Hawaii legislature opened the doors for the 2023 session
Tax reform and early education were at the top of the agenda today as the Hawaii legislature opened the doors for the 2023 session

The new year offers a great opportunity to live more sustainably.
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
Team Makai to feature two neighbor island players in 2023 Polynesian Bowl
Team Makai to feature two neighbor island players in 2023 Polynesian Bowl
Hawaii Lawmakers File Marijuana Legalization Bills For 2023 Session, With New Pro-Reform Governor In Office
Hawaii lawmakers have officially filed bills to legalize marijuana in the state on Thursday, and advocates are optimistic that the reform may finally be enacted with a new pro-legalization governor in office. Rep. Jeanné Kapela (D) and Sen. Chris Lee (D) are sponsoring the companion legislation in their respective chambers,...
Hawaii woman sentenced for $3M exchange in illegal lobbying
A Hawaii woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for her alleged role in an unregistered lobbying campaign where she was paid millions of dollars.
