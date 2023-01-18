ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham Announces Formation of New Public Affairs Firm

By Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
The firm will have offices in Sacramento and the Central Coast

SACRAMENTO — Former Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (San Luis Obispo) announced the creation of a new public affairs firm with his former chief of staff, Nick Mirman.

The new firm, CM Public Affairs, LLC, is a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm. The team is well-positioned to help clients solve big problems and navigate California’s ever-changing political environment.

“In the Legislature we were able to deliver major wins on critical infrastructure for the Central Coast and the state. This experience gives us unique insight,” said Cunningham. “CM Public Affairs is ready to apply the same strategies that we perfected in Sacramento to help clients across the state solve problems and build the California of tomorrow.”

With offices in Sacramento and on the Central Coast, CM Public Affairs will work with clients throughout California to develop and implement political, communications, and outreach strategies that result in project approvals and policy wins.

To learn more about CM Public Affairs, visit CMpublicaffairs.com.

